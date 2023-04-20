Before the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's used to do a fundraising night for area schools called McTeacher's Night. Now, after four years, it's back in full force to help out Centennial Elementary School.

After school on April 19, a small crowd of teachers gathered at McDonald's, 3210 23rd St., to help meet and greet customers as they placed and picked up their orders.

"It's just great to raise money and help our school, the money goes back to the kids and that's always great to keep it in the community," fourth grade teacher Allyson Melcher said.

From 4-7 p.m., 50% of profits from the location's digital sales, including Uber Eats, kiosk and mobile orders, went toward Centennial PAC, a parent group that functions somewhat like a parent-teacher organization. Principal Andy Luebbe said the group is responsible for a lot of the school's recreational events and activities.

"That group helps to support our students, our staff and parents in a variety of ways, provide recess equipment, put on various family fun nights," Luebbe said. "It helps support those things, helps support teachers and staff appreciation things, support for classrooms and teachers, any kind of cool thing we need or we want."

Melcher said the funds from events like this go toward a lot of things, such as recess, field trips and teacher costs as well as supplies for the classroom.

"It helps purchase recess equipment, balls for recess, water bottles for kids who need them, we can purchase meals during parent-teacher conference week for teachers, that's always greatly appreciated," Melcher said. "It can go to any field trips or academic supplies or materials kids need within the school."

Teachers, Luebbe said, signed up for the event in the weeks leading up to McTeacher's Night. This is one of many such events that will start being held again at the McDonald's franchises owned by the Halls, he added.

"We have four or five teachers that'll be there each hour and I've never done it before but my understanding is we'll be greeters," Luebbe said two days before the event. "We expect a lot of Centennial families to come out so we're just kind of being visible and being present, trying to be welcoming and make it a fun night."

Luebbe went on to say that the digital order, kiosk and mobile order stipulation might not sound very impressive, but that approximately half of the restaurant's orders come in that way.

"That's anything people order in the app, drive-through pickups, using the kiosk and ordering yourself, that's all considered online," Luebbe said. "We're excited to work with the Hall family and McDonald's. It's a nice opportunity for people to come together from Centennial and the city (Columbus residents) to get out, have a meal and try to help us support the school."