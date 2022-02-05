The heart of the matter

As you may already know, February is National Heart Month. At this time of year, it’s important for us to address our heart health.

Heart disease is the top killer in the United States, causing about one in four deaths. That amounts to an estimated more than 1,800 deaths per day in the United States alone. Some estimates are higher. And that’s only part of the problem — heart attacks cause damage to the heart, and it’s estimated that about 20 percent of heart attacks are “silent,” meaning the person is not even aware it occurred.

There are a number of things you can do to better care for your own heart. But it’s important to make changes you can embrace, instead of trying to alter your life in drastic ways you abandon later. Here are some helpful suggestions:

Walk every day. Make exercise a priority, whether for a short or long period of time, or a strenuous or moderate workout. Simple changes like taking the stairs or parking farther away from the building can help prevent heart disease.

Quit smoking. This is the single, biggest change you can make to improve your overall health. Smoking not only damages your lungs, but it can also cause damage to your heart and blood vessels. Nicotine makes your heart work harder.

Cook smart. Practice heart-healthy cooking. The method of cooking is important — baking instead of frying, for example. Use a variety of herbs and spices in place of buttery sauces or added salt. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains can help protect your heart.

Snack wisely. Have healthy snacks at home — fruits and veggies are great! Plan ahead to make sure you have them on hand when hunger or a craving strikes. Leave the unwise snack choices on the shelf at the store to reduce temptation.

Watch your waistline. If you’re in the habit of packing on extra pounds every year, your first move should be to stop gaining weight. Then, set a goal to reach and maintain a better weight for yourself. Controlling your weight with a healthy diet and exercise may reduce your chances of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

Get regular health screenings. You’re in charge of your own health care, but a doctor is a great help! High blood pressure and high cholesterol put extra strain on your heart. If your numbers aren’t ideal, consult your doctor to see what you can do to bring those numbers down.

Then, walk the walk. If you know how to better care for your heart, do it! Use the knowledge you have to make positive lifestyle choices so you can enjoy better heart health — and overall health — every day.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0