The importance of health screenings

Are you enjoying good health? As members of the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC), we truly hope so! But how do you really know if you’re in good health, and how do you find out if you’re not?

One very important way to discover more details about your health is to participate in a variety of health screenings. You undergo health screenings to find out important health information you should be sharing with your doctor.

There are a number of health screenings you should be undergoing regularly in consultation with your doctor, who will help you determine which screenings are appropriate based on your age, gender and family health history.

One of those tests is cholesterol, which you should start when you’re relatively young (around 20 years old), and undergo routinely. The only way to learn your cholesterol level is through a blood test. If your cholesterol level is elevated, your doctor may ask you to address this through lifestyle changes, such as adjusting your diet or exercising regularly. Both of these steps can help you lower cholesterol and maintain a healthier level.

Screening for cholesterol helps you and your doctor detect certain conditions for which you may be at risk. Heart disease is the biggest killer in our society, and high cholesterol is a good indicator of your risk for developing heart disease. You may be at higher risk for a heart attack or stroke. Sometimes the first symptom of high cholesterol is a heart attack, so it’s important that you monitor this aspect of your health before it threatens your life.

It’s also important to have your blood pressure tested regularly. That can help to determine your risk of certain health issues — particularly heart attack or stroke, if your blood pressure is too high. Your doctor can help you address any issues with high blood pressure.

Cancer screenings are also very important. There are quite a variety of cancer screenings, so listen to your doctor’s advice on when to get screened for which type. Those recommendations will vary based on age and gender. Men are more at risk for developing colon cancer, while women are more at risk for developing breast cancer. Most of the time, these cancers don’t develop while you’re young. But listen to your primary care doctor’s advice on when you should be screened, as they will likely know your health history.

The goal of screenings is to rule out health issues or, if they already exist, to detect them early. Early detection leads to earlier treatment and, hopefully, a more successful course of treatment. Diseases are easier to treat in their early stages, so please talk to your doctor to find out what health screenings they would recommend for you.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the PCLC is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.