Are you receiving enough sleep every night? Chances are, the answer is no. Many of us don't sleep as long as we should, even though it’s essential to our health and a lack of sleep can hurt us.

The average adult should sleep seven to eight hours per night. Research suggests that improving the amount and quality of our sleep can help decrease our risk for diabetes, heart disease, obesity, depression and other serious health problems.

Two common sleep disorders

Two sleep disorders — insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) — keep many people from receiving the sleep they need.

Insomnia is defined as having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, or waking up too early in the morning. It can cause problems such as:

Fatigue or daytime sleepiness.

Concentration or memory problems.

Poor work or school performance.

Moodiness, irritability or aggression.

Impaired decision-making.

Treatments for insomnia vary, depending on the cause, but can include:

Changing habits to improve your sleep. That might mean avoiding caffeine near bedtime or ensuring your bedroom is quiet and dark.

Adopting strategies to relax, reduce stress and establish a sleep schedule.

Taking medications that can help you sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea causes your airway to become repeatedly blocked during sleep, and you stop breathing. As a result, your brain and body don't receive the oxygen they need, and you may wake up several or more times a night — often without realizing it. That can trigger morning headaches or make you feel tired during the day. But even worse, if not treated, OSA puts you at risk for developing high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and depression.

Treatment for OSA includes:

Using devices that will help you maintain an open airway and allow you to breathe, such as a continuous positive airway pressure machine, commonly called a CPAP.

Managing your weight Many people with OSA are overweight.

Tips anyone can use for a better night's rest

Even if you don't have an actual sleep disorder, you can still benefit from the following healthy sleep habits:

Establish a relaxing bedtime routine with a set sleep schedule. Your bedtime should allow for at least seven hours of sleep.

Make your bedroom quiet, comfortable and cool.

Turn off any electronic devices for at least 30 minutes before bed.

Exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet.

If you have problems sleeping, talk to your doctor. They may want you to keep a sleep diary for two weeks so they can diagnose and correct the problem.

Nate Fuerhoff is the director of respiratory care and the sleep lab at Columbus Community Hospital.