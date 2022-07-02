The joy of teaching: Martins changed by experience at CCC adult education class

In Bill Podraza’s classroom at the Central Community College Adult Education program, students of all backgrounds meet to learn something many Americans take for granted – conversing in English.

Podraza said he started volunteering as a tutor roughly five or six years ago.

“I ended up with five students. All of them could read English and do it pretty well, but they couldn't speak (it),” Podraza said. “So I said, ‘Why tutor five people one at a time? Why don't I try teaching a class on how to speak English?’”

Since then, Podraza has seen 50 or more people go through his class, and they come from all over the world.

“I have students from China, a student from Afghanistan. Students from Central America; a lot of countries there,” he said. “Students from Cuba, students from Peru, students from Africa.”

Podraza noted he hasn’t had formal training for teaching, he utilizes a method he tried out and seems to work. He said uses a book of the 500 most common English words.

“One at a time I write it on the board. I say it, I make them say it, I then make a sentence and make them read the sentence,” Podraza said. “I take it off the board, I make them tell me what the sentence was. So if I have a class of 14 or 15 people, they hear that word 14 or 15 times, maybe times three. And hopefully it sinks in. I really don't know if I'm doing the right thing, but so far, it seems like it's successful.”

Murilo Martins, a Columbus man who moved here from Brazil one year ago, is a student of Podraza’s who couldn’t speak any English when he first came arrived. Now, Podraza added, Martins can speak fairly well.

Martins said he moved to the area because his wife received a job here. Originally from São Paulo, this is the first time Martins has lived outside of Brazil, and it was quite an adjustment for him to move to Nebraska.

“In Columbus I can say that I have found a place where I feel at home, and every day I meet new people and learn more with the help of many that I have encountered during this period,” Martins said.

Knowing that being able to speak English would be necessary, Martins said he was looking for schools that taught English for adults when he found CCC’s program.

“It was my teacher, Mr. Bill Podraza, the great encouragement that helped me a lot, a person that I consider to be remarkable in my life story. Mr. Bill made me reframe many things with his support, and I believe that still being here facing so many challenges certainly has his contribution,” Martins said.

“All his classes are full of empathy, in which he voluntarily dedicates himself not only to me, but to many students, always with an enviable memory, remembering everyone's name, and teaching much more than a new language.”

Martins noted that while he believes Podraza to be well known and respected in the Columbus community, he still wants to see Podraza recognized for his efforts as a volunteer.

“Now 82-years-old, I realize that being a volunteer teacher makes him happy,” Martins said. “But for me it is even more special to have your classes and support during a very difficult cultural insertion, it is much more than teaching, and about recognizing and valuing the people who help us.”

Podraza noted the fulfillment he gets from volunteer tutoring, which he does several times a week.

“It's just so rewarding,” Podraza said. “I could probably give you a half a dozen people that when I started with them, they couldn't speak it at all. And now can at least carry on a conversation.”

He added that the adult education program is great to work with; they treat him well and give him whatever he needs to help the students.

“I just like to see what these folks are going through and how much they appreciate what I'm trying to do to help them,” Podraza said.

