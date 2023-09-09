Most of us spend a lot of time on our feet, so caring for them is important. One of the most common foot problems is bunions. So, what are these odd-looking, painful bumps? And, more importantly, how do we treat them? Below are answers to these and other common questions about bunions.

Q: What is a bunion?

A: A bunion is a hard, bony bump that forms on a foot. Bunions often appear on the bottom, outside edge of the big toe, but they can also occur on the outside of your foot next to the little toe. Bunions can lead to sore or swollen toe joints and other sore spots on your feet.

Q: What causes bunions?

A: Bunions occur when the big toe joint bends inward toward the other toes. The bunion bump itself is a deformity in the bone on the outside of the toe.

Q: Who is at risk of getting bunions?

A: These uncomfortable bumps affect about a third of all Americans. You're at higher risk of developing a bunion if you:

• Are a woman.

• Are older.

• Have arthritis or flat feet.

• Have a job that puts a lot of stress on your feet.

• Have a family history of bunions. You don't inherit the bunions themselves, but instead, a type of foot that is prone to forming them.

• Wear shoes that are too tight or force your toes to squeeze together.

• Walk in a way that puts pressure on the joint at the base of your big toe.

Q: How do you treat bunions?

A: Bunions tend to become worse if left untreated, so it's important to pay attention to them.

If you often wear shoes that hurt your bunion, your first step may be buying new, more comfortable footwear.

There are other simple home treatment options, too, such as applying an ice pack if your foot is sore. You can also use a bunion pad or place a spacer between your big and second toes. If your bunions worsen, contact Dr. Borer at Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic about other options. Unfortunately, there is no way to correct a bunion without surgical intervention, but these palliative care techniques can help decrease your symptoms.

Dr. Brandon Borer is a doctor with Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic.