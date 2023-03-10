Wildlife, Mike Gutzmer, principal of New Century Environmental said, has always been important to him. As a result, his work protecting wildlife areas and ensuring corporate standard compliance has reached from his hometown of Columbus to many places.

Recently, that work was recognized by an organization very close to Gutzmer, The Wildlife Society, founded by Iowan conservationist and writer Aldo Leopold. Gutzmer was named Career Professional of The Year by both South Dakota and Nebraska's chapters. A Columbus native who started and bases his business in Columbus,

"I've done a lot of environmental work, from environmental compliance to threatened and endangered species, to pollution," Gutzmer said.

Nathan Baker, chair of the awards committee for the South Dakota chapter, said while he hasn't worked with Gutzmer directly, he has heard a lot about him and the many things he's done for the various chapters and states he's worked in. The award, Baker said, is peer-nominated, meaning it's entirely based on Gutzmer's colleagues' observations.

Gutzmer said one of his bigger achievements in both states has been helping ensure funding for their Native American tribes' wildlife management efforts. He estimates that, to date, he's helped secure approximately $3 million between Nebraska and South Dakota.

"We do a lot of wetland work and actually get involved with a lot of big game and bird management on about 300 acres of reservation land as well," Gutzmer said.

In 2017-2022, during the decision-making process for a pipeline project, his company was the only group that brought forth data sets related to important flora and fauna in the areas affected, which impacted the United States Army Corps of Engineers' decision-making and review process on the upper Missouri River.

Gutzmer's journey as a professional wetlands management expert started after college in Montana. He began working with fisheries and came back to Nebraska where he acquired his bachelor's degree. Shortly after attaining his degree, Gutzmer went to work for the Iowa Conservation Commission on the Mississippi River, then headed to Texas.

"I got my master's, then I worked for state environmental agencies, the Texas Water Commission, I worked all over the state of Texas," Gutzmer said.

He spent 14 years working for Nebraska Public Power District as an environmental supervisor and specialist, as well as some time with the Electric Research Institute in Palo Alto, California, before founding his company, New Century Environmental in 2007.

Currently, he works pretty much anywhere he's needed. He regularly does work for Loup Public Power District, ensuring they are up to certain standards, and has for 20-some years. Neal Suess, president and CEO of Loup, said that when it comes to this field, Gutzmer is the man for the job.

"Quite frankly, within the state of Nebraska I would claim he is the expert in threatened and endangered species and invasive species in waterways and water areas," Suess said.

The Platte River, one of the principal places Gutzmer monitors for Loup, is home for Gutzmer, as he grew up around it. As he got older and started looking for possible career paths, it just made sense for him to go into wetland ecology and wildlife management.

"I really didn't have a choice. I was so into it. The double-edged sword is you have to know a lot but if you are dedicated, you can overcome it," Gutzmer said. "It's not like you get rich (doing this) but in my case I was so passionate about it I couldn't see myself doing anything else."

Suess attested to Gutzmer's extensive knowledge of local wildlife, especially on the Platte River. Suess said Gutzmer will often know the scientific names for many of the species and where they came from, how they got where they are and much more. That was a big part of why they have partnered with him over the years.

"To use anybody else didn't make any sense. That he is located in Columbus and his pricing is reasonable compared to others helped but his ability to identify birds, fish, flora and fauna is top-notch," Suess said.

The fact that Gutzmer was named for both awards, Suess said, doesn't surprise him, as Gutzmer's knowledge of the wildlife and of the standards the organizations he works for have to meet is impeccable.

"He does know so much about it, writes articles on it. If you ever drive around with him, go on a boat with him up and down the river, he'll spot things you'd never think to look for in your life," Suess said.

Gutzmer himself, however was surprised and very happy to receive both states' awards as being recognized by a state is a major accomplishment for those in the field. As an independent and smaller company, he said, it's a great thing for business.

"Quite frankly, I was shocked just to get recognized by one. Most people live for, look forward to and appreciate that but the fact that both appreciate what I've done over my career, that's awesome," Gutzmer said.

Tony Byrne, president and principal ecologist at EcoResource out of Colorado, said he and Gutzmer have been on many assignments together, including the Platte River, where they monitored forage fish and least tern populations. What they do, Byrne said, is focused on protecting threatened species, through monitoring things like wetlands, solar and wind farms. Gutzmer especially enjoys plants, Byrne said.

"We're essentially helping our clients and protecting the environment as best we can at the same time," Byrne said. "He loves plants, he's a tremendous plant scientist and taxonomist in the great plains and Rocky Mountains, he's worked with the American Fisheries Society, The Wildlife Society, the list goes on and on."

Protecting the environment for the future, Gutzmer said, is one of the most important things in his line of work. In a recent trip to the Mediterranean Sea, to the island of Malta, he said, he noticed that there was a lot of trash in one of their waterways. While different countries have different codes and Malta is a very old country, he said, it made him stop and ask questions.

"If you can see trash, what about the contamination you don't see?" Gutzmer said.

He added that he hopes to, somehow, connect with everyone he can to educate people on biodiversity and how to properly steward the world they live in. One message, he said, is his mission.

"Let's go above and beyond. A lot of us have kids and they're going to have kids," Gutzmer said. "Let's leave the world better than when we found it."