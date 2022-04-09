The Neighborhood Sanctuary open house a hit with community

A few minutes into The Neighborhood Sanctuary's open house held Thursday and already it was already packed with excited residents, curious to see the once vacant church now refurbished short-term rental space.

Community members had the chance - for the first time - to tour the two-story building which now includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and ample kitchen space known as The Neighborhood Sanctuary, 3770 18th Ave.

kwElite realtor Shae Spitz – who closed on the property nearly a year ago – said she was amazed how many residents were curious to see the place.

“It’s been such a better turnout than I was anticipating,” Spitz said. “It’s just because the weather has been so windy. It was half sunny, half rainy and snowing today. So far, it’s been a fantastic turnout. I appreciate people coming out because it really shows people do care and they are interested in the value that this could bring to the community.”

As Spitz was speaking, the positive feedback already started. A couple came over to her and told her they “loved” how she renovated the place.

Spitz said the short-term rental lodge offers a higher-end loft with an acre-and-a-half lot which is next to a nice neighbor.

“Everything is staged and furnished for you,” she said.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said The Neighborhood Sanctuary can be used for several different kinds of activities, as well as a place for anyone to stay while visiting Columbus.

“It’s a beautiful space and presents a new option for teams to stay when hotels are full,” McNeil said. “We are in for a very busy summer with soccer, baseball and softball so I am optimistic it will be utilized often! The space is also perfect for a large gathering, baby showers, bridal showers, mystery dinners, etc.”

McNeil – who was on hand serving food for the open house – said she was amazed by the turnout.

“There were a ton of people through last night! I am excited about another stay and play option for our community,” she said.

Spitz said local businesses have chipped in offering certain discounts to frequent their establishments. By doing this, Spitz said she wants to help promote such businesses.

“Cork and Barrel is going to give away a couple of free drinks for any of those who stay,” she said. “We have a 10% discount on Space Walk Inflatables and we have a 10% discount at S.T.A.R. Escape Rooms. As time goes by, I’ll add more small businesses to that list too.

“For me, I wanted to promote the local businesses as well to really bring people to Columbus and to understand where and what is going on.”

The Neighborhood Sanctuary will also have a QR Code that folks can scan to see what kinds of activities are available in town, Spitz said.

Currently, Spitz said she is looking for a cleaning crew that will tidy up the space after visitors leave. Eventually, she’ll hire a manager who will oversee the bookings and cleaning crew, she added.

“I’m also wanting to create other activities,” Spitz said. “(The activities will be a way) to bring the community in for free just like a gathering. The manager is going to be someone who thinks outside the box to really bring the community together for different events.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.