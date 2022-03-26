The Neighborhood Sanctuary to be family-friendly destination

One local woman’s vision of transforming an old, vacant church into a Columbus destination has become a reality. New short-term rental lodging, The Neighborhood Sanctuary, 3770 18th Ave., is quickly approaching completion and will have an open house in early April.

Shae Spitz, a realtor at kwElite, closed on the property on May 7, 2021. The single unit has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Construction started around July of last year but has been delayed due to material shortages, such as the windows and cabinets.

The building was essentially gutted; everything but a few items in it are new.

“The only thing that's still original would be just the original wood that you see around the windows. And around some of the door frames,” Spitz said.

“(We) completely did the entire outside. New sewer line so we had to connect to city sewer, new water lines -- we had to connect to city water because it was on its own well and septic.”

Spitz has been a realtor for three-and-a-half years but she and her husband, Adam, have been renovating properties for a little longer than that.

Adam Spitz noted his reaction in seeing the property for the first time and Shae’s idea for the renovation.

“(I) probably had some choice words like, ‘No way.’ I didn't see it, but she has an eye that I don't either,” he said.

“It couldn't have turned out any better. Definitely turned out awesome. I don't think I could have ever done it.”

He said while he’s helped out with odds and ends type of work – such as moving furniture – the vision has been all of Shae’s. Shae added that Adam provided emotional support during the rezoning process. They attempted to rezone the property to convert the building into two units – the second unit would have been in the structure’s basement – but that did not get approved, so there is just one unit.

When asked about the inspiration behind The Neighborhood Sanctuary, Shae Spitz noted that she always needs to keep busy.

“I was bored one day at my office and … I had to sell another property and I thought, ‘OK, well, where do I need to put my money? What can I do?’” Spitz said, noting that she started thinking about the rental shortage in Columbus.

“I've got a lot of people asking me, ‘Hey, is there a location where we could host a bridal shower, baby shower, where our family could come and say as well?’ Aside from the (Hidden Treasurer) Loft downtown or a couple different places, there really wasn't.”

Spitz’s hope for the rental is that it becomes a destination for families – family gatherings, family events and family holidays.

Although the building is not yet complete, Spitz said on Wednesday that the property already has four bookings, the first being Easter weekend.

“Even though the people who are hosting live here in town, their family is coming from out of town and they're like, ‘I don't want to worry about cleaning my house. I don't want to have to worry about where everybody's going to be staying.’ So they just book this and they're having their entire Easter here,” she added.

Spitz noted that there’s a convenience factor in utilizing an Airbnb-type of rental. Also, the area is family friendly, she said.

“I think that's what a lot of people nowadays like, is the convenience of things and I think it's very cozy, the neighborhood,” Spitz said. “That's why we named The Neighborhood Sanctuary, is to give it the idea and the feel that it's family friendly. It's not a place to come and party and rage. It is going to be family friendly.”

People who have seen The Neighborhood Sanctuary on social media may have noticed that there are no pictures of the inside of the building. Spitz said the inside will be unveiled during an open house being held April 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Cork and Barrel will be serving drinks at the open house and there will be appetizers and giveaways. The public is invited to attend.

Spitz added that with The Neighborhood Sanctuary nearly done, she has started connecting with other local businesses to offer discounts to customers.

“Cork and Barrel is going to be one of them. They're going to offer two free drinks for anybody who stays here for their stay and then (S.T.A.R.) Escape Rooms, they're going to be giving 10% discounts,” Spitz said. “As time goes I'll start getting more businesses involved so people can see what Columbus has to offer and be able to go to those different locations.”

“…(It’s) kind of a gift from us to people that are staying,” Adam Spitz added. He also noted that a sign-in book will also be available at the rental, which will be a fun aspect.

“Anytime we would stay at those (Airbnbs) I always read through them just to see how many people come through from different areas. So those are kind of cool.”

People who drive by The Neighborhood Sanctuary will notice a sign with a QR code on it. They can use that code to find out more about the rental.

“People (can) scan that QR code. You just open the camera and hover over it, a link will pop up and it'll direct you to our website where you can then go to either the Airbnb or the Vrbo website to book your stay,” Spitz said.

Spitz noted the exciting new developments coming to Columbus – such as the Columbus Community Building and expected casino. The rental will be a good option for people visiting Columbus for those amenities, she added.

“With the children's museum and the casino coming up, I think it's a very good location,” she said. “All the other Airbnbs are downtown where this is more in a neighborhood, more family friendly. And (you can) jump on the bypass and go whichever direction you want.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

