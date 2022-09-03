The new Avenue: Meet the J&C of J&C Avenue

The Avenue bar at 1061 26th Ave. has been a well-known business in the historic downtown area for years, but now it has a new lease on life under the name J&C Avenue.

Joseph "Joe" Simonton and Christine "Chris" Robison saw an opportunity in the old bar and began renovation work immediately after purchasing the property from its late owner.

"We started remodeling Memorial Day weekend. We took out the panel wall, all the stuff that was rotting behind, the bricks were crumbling," Robison said. "We put in a concrete wall, a new subfloor, new carpet, appliances and repainted everything."

One of the first things visible upon entering is the red and green walls, trimmed with corrugated tin sheets, a personal touch on Robison and Simonton's part.

"His favorite color’s green, red is my favorite color. We got the tin off of the marketplace, we were going to put in brand new but saw the price and thought we’d go with the rustic look. We wanted to be different," Robison said.

Robison has extensive experience in food service, and it runs in the family, she said. She has new specials every day, except for hot beef on Tuesdays, something she and Simonton both love.

Simonton works primarily at Midwest Glass Service, Inc. but helps at J&C Avenue when he can. During the renovation process and the restaurant's early months, he's been working 14 hours a day between the two.

"I've been with Chris for 11 years and it's been her passion to own a little café. A friend owned it and when she passed away, we looked at the place," Simonton said.

Robison said the name came from her and Simonton's first initials, to add a personal touch to the place.

"He's Joe, I'm Chris, we made it our initials, J and C. I've always wanted to own a restaurant of my own, turn it into a café," Robison said.

While Robison's interest in the building was Simonton's primary concern, he was also very interested in its history.

"My thing is that it's a 137-year-old post office. That set me to being interested, so much history," Simonton said.

After being a post office, the property was also a movie theater and a bar for long periods, Simonton added. Unfortunately, that history came with a lot of repair work, which he is still in the process of outside.

"We're working on the outside, fixed up the upstairs and whole inside of the bar. It's not even the same place," Simonton said. "We hauled two and a half tons of garbage from the main floor."

What sets J&C apart, Simonton said, is the people factor. Both he and Robison work the kitchen every day, as well as Robison's mother, Kay Davenport.

"It's personable, it's run by the owner. Most other places have other employees. Chris is there every day and her mother does quite a bit, cooking, doing dishes," Simonton said.

Robison said their opening weekend last month was a big hit, which she was very happy to see.

"Our first Sunday we were open it was packed. It was like 'wow, there is no place to sit.' We've got a few new faces coming in, it's been really good so far," Robison said.