Scotus Central Catholic graduated the class of 2023 during its commencement held May 7 at the school.

Claire Rickert, the class president, gave the senior welcome while Samantha Johnston, student council president, gave a scripture reading of Jeremiah 29:11-14.

The Shamrock Singers sang “I Will Sing You the Stars” by Mark Burrows. Nick Zoucha, National Honor Society president, gave intercessions.

Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka and school board member Jon Brezenski gave out the diplomas.

After the presentation of flowers, Jack Faust was presented with the Spirit of Scotus award.

Ohnoutka said during the ceremony the award is given to a senior who has attended Scotus since at least seventh grade and who best exemplifies Scotus. The selection is based on a variety of factors, including involvement in school activities, academic studies and demonstrated support for peers, teachers and administrators.

A slide presentation, the Lord’s Prayer and a final blessing closed out the ceremony.