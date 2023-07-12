What started as a business for Mary Nyffeler became something much greater over time. Treasures Boutique, her shop at 2511 13th St., moved into an old Radio Shack space in 2002 and since then has become a part of the downtown Columbus community. Now, she’s ready to do something else.

As seasons pass in one’s life, Nyffeler said, so must the things they create and as she moves on to whatever comes next in her life, she wants the Treasures building to do the same, so she’s clearing all her stock and moving out.

“We’ve been in business 21 years. It’s changed, morphed, grown and reinvented over and over again and I just want to start a new chapter,” Nyffeler said.

Change, she said, is part of running a business, but she realized that, as time went on, trends had begun to circle back to where they were in the past. That was a sign for her to do something new.

“Trends go in and out and once you’ve been through it once and it comes back around, you think ‘this isn’t exciting anymore,’” Nyffeler said. “The last few times I’ve gone to market I haven’t come home inspired and excited and I just thought there’s something else that is going to inspire and excite me and it’s not going through this whole cycle again.”

Nyffeler attributed the shop’s success to three things: merchandising, customer service and quality. Part of that customer service, she said, is listening to what customers want and need and that’s what she’s tried to do over the years.

“It wasn’t like this in the beginning. I started out with an antique store that sold a few gifts, now it’s a gift store that sells a few antiques,” Nyffeler said. “It’s changed and I think that’s the key to staying relevant. You have to watch customers, listen to them and respond to what they’re buying and looking for.”

Another big deciding factor in her retirement, she added, was her husband getting out of the cattle business. With their previous schedules they didn’t get to do a lot of the things they wanted to do together because they didn’t have the time between them.

“He always was busy in summer irrigating, free in winter. I’m not busy in the summer comparatively but super busy in the winter so it was like we never had time to go anywhere and do anything,” Nyffeler said. “When he got out of the cattle business it was like ‘if we’re going to do anything, now is the time.’”

With their collective free time, Nyffeler said, they will travel a bit and attend to the newest member of their household, a puppy.

“I’m going to travel and spend time with family and friends, hang out with the best dog in the world. I have family I don’t get to see very often and they’re getting older so they’re not going to come see me and I’ve got to see them,” Nyffeler said.

Renee Stalbaumer and Anne Weber, employees at the shop, started working at Treasures when they responded to Facebook posts about employment there. Both of them were relatively new to the retail experience but picked it up quickly and adapted as time went on, like Nyffeler said. Stalbaumer worked with the website and Weber with social media and advertising.

“I was looking for something outside of my comfort zone and that was (outside of my comfort zone). It was constantly changing. You’re learning something, you turn around and it changes,” Stalbaumer said.

The pair agreed that Nyffeler’s customer service and dedication to doing things the way customers wanted was the key to the store’s success over the years.

“Mary’s real particular about – it sounds trivial, but – her jewelry. Some stores you go in and can’t find anything, they’re messy. Everything’s always in its place. Something is purchased, you’re supposed to be over there filling that hole on the shelf and I think that’s what customers appreciated about it,” Weber said.

Treasures will start its going-out-of-business sale on July 13 starting at 9 a.m. They will be trying to get rid of everything, including the fixtures and even the building when everything’s gone, Nyffeler said. She hopes to be out within four to six weeks. More information can be found at goodbyetreasures.com