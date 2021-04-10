'The next main street': Blighted land being looked at for possible casino project

The Columbus Event Center is closing to make way for a new development in Blighted Area 10, which city officials have said is a spot for potential new projects, including a possible casino.
The land is between Highway 81 and Lost Creek Parkway northwest of Columbus.
Columbus Event Center, 3868 63rd Ave., was told to leave by its landlord in March to make room for a new development, event center owner Jason Beiermann said. Beiermann said he did not know what development was coming in.
The last day the facility will be open to the public is May 1. The event center, which is housed in the former Wishbones building, offers activities such as skating and sports.
But the building is “in shambles”, Beiermann noted, adding it needs to get torn down.
“It’s not going to break my heart to see the building come down,” he added. “I just wish we had somewhere else to go first.”
People who use the center have been disappointed since the announcement, he added. Personally, he said it wasn’t unexpected because of the state of disrepair.
“We had so many people that have come out to our building, despite the fact that it’s one of the worst buildings,” Beiermann said. “We were fighting like heck for those folks.”
Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) Member Tom Jackson told the Telegram in February the group was in the process of interviewing casino operators.
Nebraska voters approved three gambling measures in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election to allow casino gambling at race tracks. There are only six race tracks in the state, including one at Ag Park in Columbus.
The City of Columbus was approached by those with the casino project about tax increment financing (TIF), according to Ward 4 City Council Member John Lohr and City Administrator Tara Vasicek, and the City ultimately designated the land as blighted for TIF development. The developers first asked about TIF eligibility for the area in early January, Vasicek noted.
TIF is a financing tool used to encourage development in an area.
A Feb. 2 memo from Vasicek to the City's Planning Commission references a completed study. The study's purpose was to determine whether the land met the criteria for blighted and substandard.
"A purchase agreement has been entered into for a portion of area 10," Vasicek said in the memo. "A contingency of that purchase (is) the availability of Tax Increment Financing for the intended project."
The study, which is dated February 2021, was prepared by RDG Planning and Design.
Ward 4 Council Member Prent Roth, when asked about his vote for the blighted designation, said there was a developer who may need TIF. He said he did not remember who the developer was but was aware of plans to potentially put a casino in the area.
“(Those involved in the casino project were) looking for some sort of financial help and that is a financial help,” Lohr said. “It was something like, ‘OK, why shouldn’t we blight this area?’ It would develop it. If in fact a casino is built there, it would bring some jobs.”
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said the land was designated blighted after a potential developer approached the City, but he declined to say who.
CER declined to comment on March 17 but told The Telegram in a Feb. 21 article they had located land along “a major thoroughfare.”
Ward 1 Council Member Charlie Bahr said he voted for the blighted designation in hopes of a casino. Bahr noted he believed a casino would be a step in the right direction for the land.
“(It) would make it more attractive as you’re coming into the community,” Bahr said. “It should also draw people from other communities who don’t want to go all the way to one of the casinos in Omaha or Council Bluffs.”
The area could be the site of more than just a potential casino.
Blighted Area 10 is big – more than 250 acres, Vasicek said, noting there are additional acres available to be developed.
At the March 15 Columbus City Council meeting, the council approved a rezoning application from Richard Hoppe for part of the blighted land. Hoppe provided a Richland address on the application.
According to publicly-available City documents, Hoppe intended on constructing a center pivot sales and irrigation services business on the land, which is west of 63rd Avenue and north of Highway 81.
But during an interview with The Telegram on Monday, March 29, Hoppe said he is not proceeding with those plans and is reselling the ground due to a potential casino coming in. He said he's in the process of buying a new piece of land.
"I could foresee there could be a problem," he said. "I opted not to be there. So, no City officials told me I couldn't (be there). I just made that decision on my own."
For a potential casino project or any project in any of the blighted areas, there will be opportunities for public hearings and feedback, noted Vasicek.
“Just because it’s blighted and substandard doesn’t mean that every project automatically gets tax increment financing,” she said. “(There are) a lot of steps that a project has to go through before they can get (TIF).”
Regardless, that area of town will be busy in the future, Bahr added.
“It’s going to end up being the next main street,” he said.
For the time being, the Columbus Event Center equipment will be stored in town, Beiermann added. He noted the business could hopefully find a home for the equipment, including the components from the skating rink and arcade games.
"As for the future, we hope that we'll be able to find a suitable place that would work to offer these types of activities …" he said. "We'd hate to see it be gone forever, in some other community."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.