'The next main street': Blighted land being looked at for possible casino project

Ward 4 Council Member Prent Roth, when asked about his vote for the blighted designation, said there was a developer who may need TIF. He said he did not remember who the developer was but was aware of plans to potentially put a casino in the area.

“(Those involved in the casino project were) looking for some sort of financial help and that is a financial help,” Lohr said. “It was something like, ‘OK, why shouldn’t we blight this area?’ It would develop it. If in fact a casino is built there, it would bring some jobs.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said the land was designated blighted after a potential developer approached the City, but he declined to say who.

CER declined to comment on March 17 but told The Telegram in a Feb. 21 article they had located land along “a major thoroughfare.”

Ward 1 Council Member Charlie Bahr said he voted for the blighted designation in hopes of a casino. Bahr noted he believed a casino would be a step in the right direction for the land.

“(It) would make it more attractive as you’re coming into the community,” Bahr said. “It should also draw people from other communities who don’t want to go all the way to one of the casinos in Omaha or Council Bluffs.”