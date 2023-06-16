An incredibly social individual, Columbus native Rylee Seim thought the title "regional recruitment coordinator" sounded like something she would be good at. It sounded so good, in fact, she applied for it at three different businesses.

"I love talking to people, meeting new people doesn’t scare me so this was perfect," Seim said.

Graduating from Columbus High School in 2021, Seim went to Northeast Community College in Norfolk for her associate's degree in business. Upon graduating from there, she started looking for a job and with her experience as president of student ambassadors at Northeast, she said, it was a natural fit.

"I worked a lot with recruitment. I knew I really liked that title and worked with the directors of of recruitment on and off-campus, recruiting, working hand-in-hand with them every single day," Seim said. "I was like 'this is perfect, I have to do this.'"

The position, which only came into being fairly recently, is a pilot project of sorts, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick. Funded by several parties and organizations, he said, they had to have exactly the right person in this role.

"With the project funders, the three-year funding from Nebraska Community Foundation, the City of Columbus is a substantial funder as well as the Columbus Area Future Fund, we wanted to make sure the funds they’re providing were in line with that they’re envisioning for what this pilot project would look like and Rylee (Seim) is the absolutely perfect person," Brunswick said.

Seim's prior experience from college and her exuberant personality, Brunswick said, made her exactly the person they wanted in that role. In the month she's been at the chamber, Brunswick said Seim has already made a lot of connections and learned a lot.

"She’s a ball of energy, she can connect with people very well, very ambitious. She’s out there – she told me yesterday apparently Howells has a CHI Health clinic, I didn’t realize Howells had a health clinic – she’s doing the research in all these communities," Brunswick said.

As her duties cross over into what Director of Talent & Workforce Development Sarah Ehlers does and has done, the two are working together while Seim gets more experience. Her objective, he said, is to connect with area communities so they can collectively do better with each other's help.

"Columbus grows as a region, last census we grew substantially and we need to keep doing these things if we want to continue to grow. She is going to be our perfect ambassador for growing the region, promoting the region. She’ll be attending career fairs for the region as well, she can connect with people," Brunswick said.

Connecting with people, Seim said, is an important part of her job, but her ultimate objective is also to connect the people with each other. While pursuing those connections, she will also be working on a degree at Bellevue University.

"I want to see a lot of connections being formed not only with me and other people but other people like interacting together," Seim said. "I think if we can get everyone to work together, it’s my personal goal for this position to be the middleman in that situation."