Recently I was fortunate to get out to the river and look for those elusive morels that tease us with their great taste and seemingly shorter season as each year goes by. For years I always pondered what conditions morels liked and where they would grow the best.

Certainly sandy, river bottom lands with ample moisture and decaying organic matter (fallen cottonwood trees) seemed to be the best recipe for finding those delectables of the prairie. Also cooperating warmer temperatures that a wild prairie fungus would thrive in.

But then I thought further and wondered if soil chemistry, elevation, types of organic matter and maybe even the plant communities surrounding them may also play a bigger role than I previously thought. Without a doubt the biggest roles in morels “popping” out of the ground seem to be moisture and temperature related (along with carbon and nutrients).

Morels are the fruiting body of a fungus that primarily lives underground and we can’t see it easily. These really cool fungus live in a mutualistic symbiotic relationship with plants on the outside of their roots. Organisms working together- what a concept.

The primary structure of the morel is called the mycelium. It is an underground branching network of individual fungal hyphae which form in mass to create the thread-like underground network, which is expansive.

Hyphae are the individual fibrous filaments that grow out as extensions of the mycelial mass. The hyphae attach to plant roots in this underground network to serve as a microscopic, root enhancement mechanisms. There are some really good documentaries on fungus, and they are insightful, to understand the roles of fungus in our ecosystem.

Both the plant and the fungus organisms benefit from their relationship, where the plant gives the fungus food as carbohydrates, which the fungus uses for its energy source, and the mycelium transports water with dissolved mineral nutrients to the plants.

Our river flora communities at least in eastern Nebraska are comprised of mostly cottonwoods, American elm, green ash, eastern red cedar, boxelder and hackberry. We have our share of mulberry, common buckthorn and Russian olives starting to become more predominant.

The shrub understory is usually pale-leaf dogwood, prickly ash (Nebraska’ only citrus representative), buckbrush, chokecherries, raspberries and gooseberries. In mature river forests in our state, Virginia creeper and poison ivy grow as vines and are quite prominent in many forest parcels that are sparsely grazed.

The beginning new growth of the herbaceous understory is what I have always been trying to correlate since I started picking these purine-filled morsels with my dad a half century ago. Many of the more common associations are wild violets and flowering dandelions. I have also heard when oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear, mushrooms are popping.

A deeper look into what grows around where mushrooms are picked include plants like false solomen seal, ground ivy, Kentucky bluegrass, juvenile green briar, occasionally smooth brome grass, Sanicula species, sometimes lily of the valley and Geum arvense. Common bedstraw, Gallium aparine, wolf berry and escaped Japanese barberryalso grows nearby in many instances. Common mullein, and woodbine also are starting to come on strong with a few young thistle rosettes in a few locations. The herbaceous form of poison ivy is off and running too.

If plants and fungus can help each other, maybe people can learn to do the same in our complex network of human interaction and often chaotic events. Maybe good things can happen above and below ground. Go find some mushrooms!