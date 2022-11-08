The power of connection

Connect. It’s a critical word in our time. Never has there been more need for people to connect as we live in this time of remote work, philosophical separation and isolation.

Over the course of three days next week, several hundred Nebraskans (and a few out-of-state guests) will connect to inspire, learn, teach, celebrate and build our state.

Many of the volunteers associated with affiliated funds in Platte, Butler, Colfax, and Boone counties will be off to LaVista next week for the event. They will join other ambitious community leaders under one roof to unleash the assets and optimism that exist (or should exist) in every one of these places in rural Nebraska.

I’ve now experienced close to 15 of these annual events and I can say part of what makes NCF’s Affiliated Fund Training unique from similar events is the focus on peer learning. Just a sample of those local volunteers who will be sharing their experience with the crowd includes Dee Hanson of the Columbus Area Future Fund, Kent Clymer from the Butler County Area Foundation Fund, Karina Perez from Centro Hispano, Kurt Kruse from the Boone County Fund, Justine Fischer from Leigh, and a few of the team from Howells.

We’ve really gone “all in” on that approach for the afternoon of AFT, so we won’t have any traditional seminar sessions at all after lunch. Instead, some of these local leaders will be leading discussions at open tables or in a booth in an “expo” style session. With this style of learning, not only do attendees get great content but have the chance to build lasting relationships with the people they just learned from. That multiplies the value exponentially and continues to build out this learning network beyond a one-day event.

Also importantly, community volunteers can see themselves in these roles as they see peers who look and sound like them in these roles. This builds both competence and confidence. As a result, right now in rural Nebraska we have community leaders successfully leading progress, teaching others how to do the same, and leveraging all this goodness all across this state.

As I mentioned previously, NCF is co-hosting the first People Attraction Summit as part of this series of annual events. We’ve got such a great group of people coming together for this event, including 15 community teams! I’m quite confident that we’ll see people attraction moving from discussion to action in some or all of these places after the Summit. Goodness knows, anyone who’s tried to hire someone in Columbus (or most other places in Nebraska), knows how critically important this topic is.

I will be excited to share with you the outcomes of all this connecting next week. We will have success stories that come as a result, of that I’m quite sure!