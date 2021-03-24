The power of philanthropy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One theme that came out more than once was the idea of making Schuyler a hub, or destination, for the region. I wonder how many communities Schuyler’s size see themselves in that way…as having the potential to become a hub even with larger regional trade centers on both sides. That was particularly impressive, because we know at NCF that those big audacious community goals don’t happen until someone first believes they are possible. That’s why philanthropy makes sense as a topic in a community leadership program.

That’s a really positive community narrative happening in Schuyler. Changing the community conversation to one of “Active Hope” is happening across Greater Nebraska in towns even (much) smaller than Schuyler. That conversation is being led by engaged community leaders, who are in turn further emboldened as more of their neighbors engage alongside. Anyone who fears for the future of rural places hasn’t been in these Nebraska hometowns and I’m grateful I get to be out in those towns sharing in the inspiration!

Thanks to Kurt and Cheryl Brandenburgh making us part of the session in Schuyler. Thanks to the members of the class for sharing your energy and for doing all that you’re already doing in your hometown.