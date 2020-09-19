The quack is back: United Way plans Duck Race for this December

There is a special this year: Seven duck tickets for $25, but it is only available at the kickoff.

“Normally it’s a race on the lazy river (at Pawnee Plunge) and obviously that won’t work this year with the event being in December,” Suess said. “It will be more like a duck pluck than a race, so we’ll have someone will be in the water randomly picking the winning ducks.”

As always, the grand prize is $10,000, but this year there’s also a new prize: Utilities for a year. Other prizes include a dream vacation and groceries for a year.

Also, anyone who buys a duck ticket will have their name entered in a drawing for a romantic date night. The prize? A gift card to either Husker House or Dusters and a limo ride.

“The race started the first year I worked for the United Way,” Suess said. “It’s so fun for us, for the committee who works on the race … we pull the winning numbers out and then we go in a room and we look up who owns those numbers and, because we’re a small community, most of the time we know who the winner is.”

The United Way usually nets around $60,000 from the event, she said, so it was important to figure out a way to make it happen. Last year, the organization sold 18,000 ducks.