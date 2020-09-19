The quack is back: United Way plans Duck Race for this December

Kevin Johnson was amazed when he came in second place in the Columbus Area United Way’s Duck Race two years ago, winning a vacation voucher.
This year, though the Duck Race will be a Duck Pluck at the Columbus Family YMCA Swimming Pool on Dec. 11, Johnson is going to try to win.
“It’s too bad that they had to change it up this year … but I think everybody’s used to things changing this year,” Johnson said. “(I'm) definitely excited. I’m sure the chances of winning again are very slim, but even if I don’t win, it’s still money going towards a good cause.”
Johnson took his wife and at-the-time 6-year-old daughter to San Diego with his voucher. It was his daughter’s first time on a plane, he said.
The Duck Race kickoff this year begins Sept. 29 and will go until Dec. 11, the day of the race. Residents can buy ducks for $5 at the American Legion parking lot, the Chamber of Commerce parking lot, and the Slumberland parking lot from 4-6 p.m. that day.
“It feels great to be kicking off but it is so unusual having it in the fall,” Columbus Area United Way Development Director Jo Suess said. “We have some fun things that will happen at the kickoff … Since we have three locations, we have challenged (the campaign team). Each will be at a location and the location that sells the least number of tickets, that person will have to wear a duck suit at an event.”
There is a special this year: Seven duck tickets for $25, but it is only available at the kickoff.
“Normally it’s a race on the lazy river (at Pawnee Plunge) and obviously that won’t work this year with the event being in December,” Suess said. “It will be more like a duck pluck than a race, so we’ll have someone will be in the water randomly picking the winning ducks.”
As always, the grand prize is $10,000, but this year there’s also a new prize: Utilities for a year. Other prizes include a dream vacation and groceries for a year.
Also, anyone who buys a duck ticket will have their name entered in a drawing for a romantic date night. The prize? A gift card to either Husker House or Dusters and a limo ride.
“The race started the first year I worked for the United Way,” Suess said. “It’s so fun for us, for the committee who works on the race … we pull the winning numbers out and then we go in a room and we look up who owns those numbers and, because we’re a small community, most of the time we know who the winner is.”
The United Way usually nets around $60,000 from the event, she said, so it was important to figure out a way to make it happen. Last year, the organization sold 18,000 ducks.
“The duck race has always been a fun and extremely successful part of the United Way fund raising. Usually used as the kick off in August this season, because of COVID-19, they had to put this off,” wrote Mayor Jim Bulkley in an email. “Fortunately we are able to have it now, even though slightly different. It’s another example of a sign of normalcy coming back.”
Johnson, who helps volunteer with the campaign, said it’s a great thing.
“It’s awesome how much it’s grown over the years,” Johnson said. “I’m guessing I’ve been buying duck tickets for 10 years or so … It’s a neat event.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
