The red, white and blue: Roewert crafts wooden American flags for display

Roewert utilizes an assembly line process to create the flags. First, he uses a torch to bring out the wood grain and then stains it the appropriate colors.

"I get everything stained, put on my lumber rack and then I put them together and apply my vinyl stars to it and then I'll clear coat them, prep the backs, put my hangers on," Roewert said.

A standard flag is about 37 inches by 20 inches and runs about $150. Upon ordering, he said it's usually about a two-week wait time before people can expect a finished product.

He takes orders on Facebook and Instagram. The flags are customizable and can include lettering, logos and various colors.

His family moved from Duncan to Columbus this year to cut down on travel times for his three daughters' activities. Right now, he's running Nebraska Flag Builders out of his garage.

He relies almost exclusively on word-of-mouth for business, but he also has a Facebook ad that reaches people within a 200-mile radius of Columbus, so his customers come from around Nebraska.