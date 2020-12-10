The red, white and blue: Roewert crafts wooden American flags for display

Tyler Roewert recently finished up his largest order since starting his business, Nebraska Flags Unlimited, in 2017.
Roewert makes wooden American flags that can be hung up as wall art. He makes them for individuals, but also often works with nonprofits and other organizations that purchase the flags as fundraising prizes.
Those groups have included Big Pals-Little Pals, the local Ducks Unlimited chapter and numerous veterans and law enforcement groups.
Recently, though, Roewert finished filling his largest order yet. It was a commitment to make 500 flags for Whitetails Unlimited, a national conservation nonprofit based in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, that primarily works to preserve habitat for white-tailed deer.
Roewert's flags are part of Whitetails Unlimited's national package, a selection of products featured at every one of its 500 events.
Whitetails Unlimited local field director, Saul Soltero, said the items in the national package are often auctioned off, sold or given away as raffle or donation prizes at Whitetails Unlimited events.
Roewert won the bid for the national package in 2018 and has spent the last year-and-a-half making the flags in batches of 100 and sending them to Whitetails Unlimited to be distributed for its events.
Soltero said he encouraged Roewert to apply for one of the spots in Whitetails Unlimited's 2019-2020 national package after seeing a flag he did a couple of years ago.
That flag was made for the Team Jack Foundation, a nonprofit based in Atkinson that raises money for pediatric brain cancer research.
"Big names in Husker football, the Heisman Trophy guys, they all signed it," Soltero said.
Roewert said the Team Jack Foundation flag went for over $3,000.
"I was watching it livestreamed and I was jumping around screaming in the garage," Roewert said, laughing.
After that, Soltero began working with Roewert to supply flags for some of the many fundraising events he helps coordinate. Soltero said the flags are often the hottest item at the auctions he has been involved in.
Roewert utilizes an assembly line process to create the flags. First, he uses a torch to bring out the wood grain and then stains it the appropriate colors.
"I get everything stained, put on my lumber rack and then I put them together and apply my vinyl stars to it and then I'll clear coat them, prep the backs, put my hangers on," Roewert said.
A standard flag is about 37 inches by 20 inches and runs about $150. Upon ordering, he said it's usually about a two-week wait time before people can expect a finished product.
He takes orders on Facebook and Instagram. The flags are customizable and can include lettering, logos and various colors.
His family moved from Duncan to Columbus this year to cut down on travel times for his three daughters' activities. Right now, he's running Nebraska Flag Builders out of his garage.
He relies almost exclusively on word-of-mouth for business, but he also has a Facebook ad that reaches people within a 200-mile radius of Columbus, so his customers come from around Nebraska.
Roewert has always done woodworking. He started Flag Builders after he saw a wooden flag and made one for himself.
"It turned out really cool so I made a couple more and posted a picture on Facebook and it kind of took off from there," Roewert said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
