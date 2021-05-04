The significance of Impact Planning

For a number of years, people attraction or workforce development has been a key consideration for the Columbus area. One set of data points the committee will consider is related to that issue. Platte County is projected to lose significant working-age population in this decade and to lose population overall between now and 2050, but ranks 14th out of 93 counties for the presence of a child in the household and has seen an increase in school-age children since 2015. So the committee will dig into what that means and, more importantly, what CAFF can do to positively influence those trends.

They’ll also discuss the fact that the county’s poverty rate has ticked up over the past five years while at the same time median family income has increased significantly.

You can see how these data points lead to some engaged discussion! What we will see beyond the discussion is that they then lead to community impact efforts that create positive change!

I’m proud to have Butler County and now Columbus among the first five local affiliated funds to complete Impact Planning in the first year of its existence! This training is a natural evolution of the Nebraska Community Foundation network and it is great to have these local groups on the cutting edge of turning increased capacity into increased impact.