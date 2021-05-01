The significance of International Workers' Day

industry is the well-paid worker.”

So this May 1, in addition to grilling some carne asada as you sip your favorite beverage, please take a few moments and support the workers in your community. Here are a few easy actions you can take:

● Learn about legislation that protects workers, such as LB 241 “Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act” from Senator Tony Vargas (District 7), which would require protections for workers inside meat processing plants. If you feel that workers in the plants should have basic,

enforceable protections against COVID-19 and it’s variants, you can submit online comments

regarding LB 241 on the NebraskaLegislature.gov website.

● Learn about the concept of Paid Sick Leave, and how some companies in Nebraska do not offer paid sick time to their employees. If you think a worker should be able to accrue, based on time working at an employer, the ability to take a paid sick day, then you can submit online comments on LB 258 “Healthy and Safe Families and Workplaces Act” on the NebraskaLegislature.gov

website, or by calling your local state senator.