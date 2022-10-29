The skill and the drive: Bender has passion for automotives, welding at CHS

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Sophia Bender often gets strange looks when she tells others about her interests and future career plans. A petite, blond 16-year-old girl, Bender is a top student at Columbus High School’s automotive program.

Bender, daughter of Craig and Jessica Bender, has a passion for automotive mechanics. She said she’s always been around vehicles.

“I just always helped on the farm, drove tractors, worked on tractors, stuff like that,” Bender said. “But I got a boyfriend almost three years ago now and he and his family are really big into cars, really big into automotives and stuff.”

During COVID, her boyfriend had a project truck that they worked on every day and she learned quite a bit.

“He really got me into wanting to try that because I'm not a very outgoing person,” Bender added.

In the warm months, Bender can often be seen working on anything that is motorized.

“During the summer we do a lot, four-wheelers, whatever we can. Taking apart stuff, putting it back together. Whatever we get our hands on pretty much,” Bender said.

“Most of the time, if we're working on something, we'll take a picture of it before so we don't mess anything up. Then we'll try to put it back together by ourselves, both of us working on it. And then if we don't we'll go back to the picture and kind of look at it and try to do it that way. Or if we need to actually look it up online, we'll do that too.”

Bender described working on cars as unique, not everyone can take something apart and completely put it back together. It’s also something that someone can do on their own or with someone else, she added.

“I feel like you just learn so much more from working on cars than you would being in a classroom or working at a hospital honestly,” Bender said. “…But (for me) I feel like it really gets your mind moving, you really understand more with it and you can do it yourself. You can build your own things. You can add more, you can build a new tool that'll help someone else … you can share with other people what you do and help them with it. So I just think it's more fun than anything else.”

As a junior at CHS, Bender is in the first semester of the automotive program, intro to autos. Each semester students can receive Snap-on certifications in the field to help further their technical education.

Recently, Bender was recognized by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), an institution that administers the certification tests.

Ronald Haefner, an automotive technician and Snap-on certification instructor at CHS, said Bender was taking a shopkey level one exam, which was a certification for information retrieval and application of online information as used by automotive technicians.

“There were three questions on which she had questions,” Haefner said. “They dealt with the interpretation of graphs for repairs as compared to vehicle mileage and, indeed, it was an area of improvement that NC3 had taken under advisement. The information was included in the curriculum material and NC3 was very kind in conveying their responses back to us.”

Bender noted that she writes down every question she thinks of as she hates getting things wrong, she wants to know how to do it correctly. NC3 was “impressed with her line of inquiry,” Haefner added, and they sent her a token of their appreciation – a water bottle, pen and other items.

“Sophia also has a perfect score for the certification,” Haefner said. “She had spent hours studying for the test and had taken many pages of notes for her certification test.”

Bender noted her joy in being recognized in automotives.

“Being a girl it makes it a little harder,” Bender said. “So them really wanting to do all that and being in the Telegram and everything, it makes me feel really good about myself because automotives is something that you think (of as) more manly than a girl doing it.”

There are about 17 or 18 students in her class, with just one other girl, she said.

Haefner said the program has had excellent female students in the past who all “pushed the edge of what society expects and are not afraid to blaze their own path.”

There are always one or two students in the two senior classes over the last 25 years, he added, with the most notable being Elizabeth Balerud, who is now a rocket engineer.

“It is slowly starting to change as our young women realize that the skilled and technical sciences offer a challenge and an outlet for that creative problem-solving skill set that they endeavor to develop and hone,” Haefner said. “Most of my students do not go directly into the automotive service industry but the vast majority do find themselves in fields that are related to the skills that they have developed while they were here.”

Bender said she hopes to become a welder. She isn’t waiting until she graduates to find a job, though, as she’s currently looking for an internship.

“Sophia exhibits a passion for the topic even though her stated goal is to be in the welding and fabrication area,” Haefner said. “She well understands that what is learned in one area can be applied and is certainly beneficial to apply in other areas. One example is she can see where some students need to make a special tool that is not yet being manufactured and has observed this in the intermediate class this fall. She seeks to broaden her horizon in a variety of different areas.”

Bender sets the benchmark for all students in the class, Haefner added, and models notetaking, asking questions and class participation. She also assists her fellow classmates and is not shy about asking for or providing help, he added.

As for Bender, she said she gets different looks when she tells people about what she likes.

“I always get the question, ‘don't you want to do something like nursing?’ because my mom went to school for nursing and I can't do that. Just everything with that just makes me queasy,” Bender said.

“Just as long as I'm happy, they (her parents) support me all the way.”

When asked what she does in her free time, Bender said she enjoys watching Netflix and, of course, completing her auto tests online.

“I'm about two weeks ahead right now because we have the quizzes and tests that we do,” Bender said. “They're an online program. So we have the booklet and we read through it. He (Haefner) goes through it in class too. But I just love to learn everything and I just love to be ahead.”

Haefner noted Bender has the skill and drive that every young person could ever desire, which will lead to success in her field.