The smoking gun: Cigarettes double your risk for heart attack and stroke

Smoking is a major risk factor for death from coronary heart disease, and it also causes atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), abdominal aortic aneurysm, sudden cardiac death, congestive heart failure and peripheral vascular disease. In addition, smoking increases your risk for diabetes and diminishes your tolerance for exercise, two more key factors in heart disease.

Smokers are twice as likely as nonsmokers to suffer a stroke and two to four times more likely to develop coronary heart disease. Women who smoke and use certain types of hormone therapy increase their risk several more times.

If you don't smoke but live with or work among smokers, you're still at risk. Nonsmokers regularly exposed to secondhand smoke nearly double their risk for heart attack.

You control your future

Smoking remains the single most preventable cause of death in the United States. No matter how many years you've smoked, it's never too late to stop.

Don't bother with light or low-tar cigarettes; they're no better than regular versions and you'll end up smoking more of them. The only safe choice is to quit completely. Talk to your health care provider about finding a smoking cessation program for you.