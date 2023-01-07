The spice of life: The Triple J's Seasoning story

The quest for flavor he could use anywhere led Humphrey's Jerry Kyncl to the creation of Triple J's Seasoning. Originally just for his own use, Kyncl said he finally landed on a combination he liked one day, almost nine years ago.

Kyncl, who had 40 years of construction experience under his belt, was just making the mix for personal use at the time, not thinking of moving into the seasoning business. Family members thought he might be onto something with his mix and made a suggestion.

"All I was doing was putting flavors together until I got something I liked. My daughter and her boyfriend asked me probably about eight years ago if I wanted to market this and I told them no," Kyncl said.

His daughter Brandy Kudera and her partner John Klein, owner of Northeast Machining in Battle Creek, tried again a few years later to convince Kyncl to market the recipe.

"As we got started as far as grilling more, doing things at home we said 'you know what, Dad? You should sell this and market it to the public,' and for about six months he fought us on it until all of a sudden he said he wanted to see where it goes," Kudera said.

"I was sitting around eating supper and thought 'it is pretty good so let’s just give it a try,'" Kyncl said.

After some time tinkering with the recipe and working with their distributor, International Spices in Fremont, Klein, Kyncl and Kyncl's son Jeremy Kyncl joined forces to become Triple J's. Kudera manages their social media and web presence. The business, named for Jerry, Jeremy and John, bought their first batch in late 2021.

They only make one flavor, the original all-purpose mix, though they've experimented with others and talked about new products, Kyncl said.

"At this point it's just that particular recipe. We're talking about coming up with maybe some different ones but it takes time to develop that," Kyncl said.

The three namesakes all like to barbecue, so they have been experimenting with a hotter variety and potentially some form of barbecue rub. That process, Klein said, takes a lot of trial and alterations between a home kitchen and a manufacturer.

"You have to try several different batches several ways, we can come up with something, take it to International Spices, they’ll get it to how they’re going to package it and ask us how it tastes and it takes four or five times to get it hammered out," Klein said.

The mix is produced in Fremont and sold in Humphrey, Battle Creek, Lincoln, Norfolk, Columbus, North Bend and Wahoo. Kudera said they try to get their seasoning in smaller towns or in towns where smaller towns tend to shop.

"We're trying to get out to smaller local stores where smaller towns will benefit from it more. We have a website but sometimes people don't like shipping," Kudera said.

Humphrey, Kyncl's hometown, is a big seller, Kudera said, because everyone there knows Kyncl and his family and trusts their product.

"It has been really good. We come from a smaller town where a lot of people know us, my mom's family, my dad's family, a lot of people know that's where we're from and are going to give it a try," Kudera said.

For just over a year in business, with the distribution network they have, Kyncl said the endeavor has proven successful.

"It seems to be going well right now, so far so good, as they say," Kyncl said.