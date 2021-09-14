The spirit of 9/12

I’m going to jump on the bandwagon.

Leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we saw and heard many remembrances of that day two decades ago. Appropriately so.

But there was also a growing undercurrent to recognize and remember 9/12. Specifically, the spirit of unity and sense of purpose that existed on the day after the towers fell. The care for others and an interest in something bigger than ourselves. The spirit that drove people to join search efforts at Ground Zero, but also the spirit that drove people to check on their neighbors and to volunteer.

What didn’t exist was just as important as what did exist on that day. On Sept. 12, 2001, the nation didn’t care much about blue states or red states. We didn’t care much about what divided us because we were too focused on what united us.

New Yorker Patrick Dowdell lost his dad, a New York City firefighter, on 9/11. He was quoted in a Washington Post editorial last week and he put it this way: “That sense of community as a nation is something that I think is missing” today, he said. We need to recover the spirit we had in the weeks and months following 9/11 when “we came together as a country for the greater good. Not just for America to protect Americans, but also to protect the innocent lives of people in other countries.”