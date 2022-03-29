The Stucco Place to unveil new vibe

The Stucco Place Owner Kimberly Oberg said she hopes that bringing a new vibe to her business will add to the variety of stores in downtown Columbus. People will be able to check out this vibe during a reopening this weekend.

Oberg opened The Stucco Place, 1357 32nd Ave., right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She sells handcrafted décor, repurposed furniture and vintage and antique finds. But, the store is more of a hobby for Oberg as she’s owned Alternative Hearing for the past 18 years. Alternative Hearing sells hearing aids and services the devices. Both businesses are located in the same building.

The Stucco Place is kind of a family business – Oberg’s brother creates handcrafted décor while her sister-in-law, Shelley Armstrong, often helps her with the shopping.

Armstrong said that she and Oberg both have an interest in antiques and vintage items.

“We've gone to a lot of antique shops, vintage markets, that sort of thing for fun,” Armstrong said. “It's fun for me to help her find inventory. I live in Kansas City, so there's a lot of places down there that sometimes we can find some unusual items.”

Oberg repurposes furniture in her garage at home. Oberg noted that she’s always been interested in the subject, having been interested in watching those videos and eventually wanted to learn how to repurpose furniture herself.

“The smaller pieces don't take overly long but the larger pieces can take me weeks sometimes. There's a lot of sanding, a lot of prep work … restoring fixing things, thinking about things,” Oberg said.

Since the opening of The Stucco Place, Oberg said she’s been learning about what appeals to customers and the direction in which she wants the business to go. Oberg said the store’s changes include different inventory and some cosmetic upgrades, including painting.

“I am carrying more antiques and vintage finds, but I'm also trying to create a more inviting atmosphere in my shop. Something that when people walk in that they want to spend time there,” she added.

Armstrong noted they joke that they want to make the store more “moodier.” On Friday, the family was working on cleaning and decorating the store. Armstrong said they hope within the next year to make additional changes to make the store more fun.

“We both have full time jobs. So we know that each of us doesn't have a ton of time, but sometimes together we can conquer things,” Armstrong said.

The Stucco Place announced in January that it would be closing to undergo some changes – that will all be unveiled during a reopening this weekend. The business will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“We're planning on doing a happy hour Friday afternoon from three to five and mimosas Saturday morning. I've got some wonderful refreshments coming from Wildflower Pastries and then we're going to have some giveaways too,” Oberg said.

Oberg’s plans for The Stucco Place have been kept on the down low in the hopes of peeking people’s curiosity and encourage them to attend the reopening. Usually The Stucco Place is open once a month, but future opening dates and hours are still being determined. People can check The Stucco Place Facebook page or contact Oberg at 402-910-0543 to check future hours.

With the recent activity in downtown Columbus, Oberg said she is hoping the new vibe brings something different.

“I've been in business for 18 years and I tried to keep my business local. There's been a lot of cool shops that have opened lately, people renovating their storefronts in downtown Columbus,” Oberg said. “I think there's a variety of shops here, and so I just want to add to that variety. This is just something fun for me to do, I enjoy doing it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.