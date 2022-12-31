The top stories of Columbus in 2022

From exciting development taking place to not so good news, Platte County had quite the year in 2022.

The Columbus Telegram staff have compiled a list of the top stories taking place in the community in the past year.

Pillen elected governor

Local man Jim Pillen is set to serve as the next governor for the state of Nebraska.

Pillen grew up on a farm west of Platte Center, graduated from Lakeview High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he played for the Huskers. He earned a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University and began his own small animal and swine consulting practice.

Pillen and his father opened their first farm in 1993, and the family business, Pillen Family Farms, continues to grow today.

In the community, Pillen has been involved in the Columbus Family YMCA, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Augustin Mission and Columbus Community Hospital.

He was elected to the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. A 2004 UNL Football Hall of Fame inductee, he’s also served on the UNL College of Business Administration Advisory Board and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Board.

Pillen announced his run for governor in April 2021.

“It became really obvious that having a conservative governor that understands the birds from the bees really make a difference. In the end, I have faith in the plan,” Pillen told the Telegram in March. “I have great faith that together we can make a lot of things happen. Way over my skis, but just keep doing the best we can have been overwhelmed with the support we’ve received. Here in Columbus, off the charts and across the state. Can’t believe it.”

Voters elected Pillen as governor in the November election.

“I am focused on building relationships with senators in the unicameral so we can protect, train and keep our kids in Nebraska, bring transformative property tax change, grow agriculture and defend our common-sense, conservative values,” Pillen said in November.

Pillen’s inaugural ball will be held Jan. 7 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.

Casino project takes shape

Announced in the summer of 2021, a new Harrah’s brand casino finally started to make tangible progress this year.

The permanent casino and 1-mile race track will be constructed on the former Wishbones property, located off of Highway 81, as well a hotel.

Until that facility is up and running, Harrah’s Nebraska/Caesars Entertainment – Caesars owns the Harrah’s brand – has entered into an agreement to lease a part of Platte County Agricultural Park for use as a temporary casino.

Just last week, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave the OK for construction to start on some renovations to Ag Park for the temporary casino, as well as the beginning construction work for the permanent facility. They would not run simultaneously; the temporary casino would cease operations once the permanent one opens.

“It’s good news for the community,” Tom Jackson of Columbus Exposition and Racing said in December. “It will advance things along, first and foremost, for horse racing. And second of all, for the taxation that we’ve seen from revenue (that) casinos can bring to a community. This will bring a lot of revenue to our county and cities. So pretty exciting.”

The temporary casino is expected to open in March 2023 with the permanent facility planned to open in March 2024.

Development seen in Columbus

Along with the Harrah’s casino, much development can be seen throughout the rest of Columbus.

The Columbus Community Building – which will house the library, children’s museum, art gallery, city hall and other amenities – went up in 2022. It’s set to open to the public sometime in the summer of 2023.

In January 2022, a topping out ceremony was held during which the last steel beam was put in place on the building.

“I think it’s amazing that it’s come this far this quickly,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said in January. “It’s just another milestone on how this is evolving to become that cornerstone of our downtown area. I think everyone is excited about the progress that it makes.”

Several months later in September, Columbus Community Hospital held a series of community beam signing events for its new fieldhouse.

The 240,00-square foot complex will include a full-sized soccer field, basketball and volleyball courts, golf simulators, batting cages and additional areas for an array of competitive sports. The fieldhouse had last been expected to open in 2024, pending material availability.

“Our hope is that anybody and everybody that wants to access it will and that they’ll do something that’s active, physical and improves their overall health and wellness,” President and CEO Michael Hansen said in September.

Columbus Public Schools’ new Kramer Education Center has been nearing completion the past few months. Formerly Kramer High School, the center will house a day care and preschool, and eventually offices for administration.

“We’re in the kid business and we want to make sure we have the right programs in place for our community’s children,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said in February. “We want to make sure we have the facilities to meet their needs.”

Murder reported in Columbus

On Jan. 16, now 29-year-old Michael J. Keener was arrested on charges of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of 77-year-old Columbus man.

According to a Columbus Police Department press release at that time, officers made contact with Keener who had fallen outside in the 1300 block of Eighth Street when he reportedly told officers that he killed someone at another location. Keener took officers to that second location, the 200 block of 16th Avenue where officers found the deceased individual.

The last homicide in Columbus was in 2016, as previously reported by the Telegram.

According to court documents filed in March, a board-certified forensic psychiatrist examined Keener and found him to not have the capacity to stand trial at this time but there is a “substantial probability that he could be restored to competency within the foreseeable future.”

In October, the Lincoln Regional Center – where Keener has been placed – requested additional time to evaluate Keener. A telephonic review hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 19.

BD gas concerns

Becton Dickinson (BD) has two plants in Columbus, one of which uses ethylene oxide (EtO) – a colorless, odorless gas – to sterilize certain medical products, which BD says is the only effective method of sterilization without damaging said products.

The Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting in September to share its concerns over the levels of EtO is being emitted from the facility, which is known as BD East.

A map from EPA shows that for areas around the BD Columbus east plant, the estimated lifestyle cancer risk is 100 in a million or greater from breathing air containing EtO emitted from the facility. However, that risk is assuming an individual is constantly breathing in that level of EtO in the air nonstop for a lifetime – 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 70 years.

EPA expects to propose two updated actions – one focused on air pollution that addresses the risk where people live and the other on EtO where it’s used in sterilization facilities where people work.

BD is voluntarily investing $18 million to install new equipment post-sterile warehouse section of BD East.

BD Vice President of Public Relations Troy Kirkpatrick told the Telegram in September that background levels of EtO in regular outdoor air across the country is more than 10 to 20 times higher than EPA’s risk threshold. Additionally, he said, emissions from the Columbus facility as modeled by EPA are 2.5 to 5 times lower than what’s found in ambient air, even before upgrades to the facility.