The unexpected

The ups and downs to which this pandemic subjects us to means that we have to face daily unpleasant and overwhelming news. However, in this situation of uncertainty, the affectionate and diligent side of the human being also awakens.

Countless signs of support and affection fill social networks in these moments of confinement; likewise, stories, initiatives, reinvention, reflection, take over each one of us to continue with our steps of "projected life."

This pandemic does not distinguish barriers, borders, colors, religions, intellectualism, marital status, or immigration status and has taken large numbers of communities by surprise ... without prevention to fight this pandemic scourge, putting at risk and hindering all kinds of activity. But ... solidarity always winning!

It was a matter of days, hours, minutes, when thousands of people were unemployed, not knowing how to cope with having their next income, their usual fortnight, or how long it would be before everything became normal. The impact was expressed immediately. Schools, universities, private and state organizations, tourist and recreational sites, restaurants, service organizations (remittance deliveries and/or parcels, etc.) ... closed, silent streets, without regular attendance, workforce suddenly at home!