The value of partnership

The reaction continues as philanthropy and Nebraska hometowns respond to the pandemic. I was pleased to share last week with local affiliates of the Nebraska Community Foundation the latest opportunity to make a difference for our neighbors.

An anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, are providing matching grants to NCF affiliated funds to keep patients and residents better connected with family and friends during this pandemic.

It is easy to understand how isolated some of these folks could be feeling, as visitors are not allowed in these facilities at this point. This is one of the many ways in which this public health reality creates associated mental, social, and economic impacts. While those “associated impacts” may or may not be as obvious, they will be very real long-term. As such, I’m pleased to see opportunities like this presented to hometowns in greater Nebraska.

Our assumption is that they can use these funds to purchase electronic devices like an iPad that residents could use to connect with their family and friends…all those people who were visiting in person early in March. In addition, funds could also be used for complementary equipment, installation, training, and compensation for related staff time to help make good use of the technology.