The wild life: Albion's Ritch Nelson named USDA's Biologist of the Year

For USDA State Wildlife Biologist Ritch Nelson, the desire to work with nature started early.

"I grew up on a farm northeast of Albion, a dairy farm, so I was outdoorsy and I was always kind of drawn to wildlife, nature, that kind of thing," Nelson said.

Little did he know that would lead to his being named Biologist of The Year. On Aug. 5, the USDA announced the title via press release.

Nelson said he's honored to be recognized for his work, especially among so many people who do so many things for conservation. Across 50 states, each with their own state biologists, plus however many on the local level, he said, there's a wide pool of talented individuals who care.

"Obviously it’s rewarding to be recognized from that standpoint among other highly qualified individuals," Nelson said. "It puts things in perspective that a lot of good work’s being done out there."

From his childhood fascination with the outdoors, Nelson went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study natural resources with a concentration on wildlife management. In 2003, he joined the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service and has been there ever since.

"Basically I work with farmers and ranchers to help conserve natural resources, whether it’s soil or water quality, wildlife or whatever on their property, we try to help with that," Nelson said.

Nelson works with 77 offices across the state, communicating with them on their efforts to help conserve Nebraska wildlife. As his range is so vast, most of what he does involves making plans for smaller agencies or conservation workers to enact in their area.

"Whether it’s wetland restoration or tree and shrub plantings or grass seeding with native grasses. I don’t actually do these things but I set the prescription for how they should be done to have them be successful," Nelson said.

That wide network contains not just employees of the NRCS, but members of Game and Parks, Pheasants Forever and the like. Nelson said that collaboration is a key contributor to his success in the role.

"I’ve told them a lot of their work helps me look better. I guess that’s part of my perspective as well that this isn’t just my doing. It’s a collective effort with all these other folks I get to work with," Nelson said.

Nelson's supervisor, NRCS State Resource Conservationist Britt Weiser, said in a press release that Nelson's experience with the NRCS as well as the experience he gained in his time working for both Nebraska Game and Parks and Wyoming Game and Fish has allowed him to provide an excellent level of advocacy and service to Nebraska wildlife.

"Ritch constantly advocates for wildlife management, ensuring species habitat needs are met through his training, guidance, and oversight of wildlife planning in Nebraska NRCS," Weiser said.

Weiser went on to say that Nelson's ability to collaborate with and educate others across the state has been a boon to Nebraska conservation efforts.

"Ritch is a role model and mentor to many of the field biologists working for partner agencies in Nebraska, which makes his impacted acres for conservation unmeasurable," Weiser said.