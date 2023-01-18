The wind-up and the pitch: Platte County Board approves funding for Pawnee Park baseball turf

While baseball season is still a ways off, plans are in motion for much-needed improvements to Pawnee Park's baseball field.

The field, currently covered in grass and dirt, will see new turf come this fall after baseball season is over, according to Cory Reeder, president of the Mariners Youth Baseball Association and Columbus Baseball Association board member. This would also include improvements to the dugout and bullpen areas.

"It's been in back of people's minds for quite a while to improve the baseball facilities at Pawnee Park. The last one this fall was the light project and this was kind of the next high priority," Reeder said.

The light project, completed in 2022, improved the large field lights for the baseball field, which, according to Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil, was a multipurpose improvement.

"The field improvements couple well with the lighting we completed work on last year," McNeil said. "The improvements are both aesthetic in nature and also provide a safer space to play."

At its Jan. 17 meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors voted to allot $65,000 over two years in an improvement grant for the turf on the baseball field. The artificial groundcover, according to Reeder, will provide for more game options in the future, as maintenance is easier and lower-cost and weather is less of a concern.

"The biggest thing is a high probability of no rain-outs, its hours of usage triples. A lot more teams are going to be able to use that facility in the future along with running more and more tournaments," Reeder said.

More tournaments, McNeil explained, means more people visiting the area, which means more possibility for the future.

"When we have tournaments, American Legion tournaments, USSSA tournaments, things of that nature we see overnight stays and tax revenue from people shopping, eating, exploring and camping," McNeil said.

Reeder added that the new field would appeal to those looking to host exposition games or state tournaments, like the American Legion State Tournament, which was held on a turf field last year.

"It will help kids be able to be more consistent with their play and give us more practice time, more game time. It will be a draw to Columbus," Reeder said. "Games turn over faster, there's no prepping between games, one team comes in, one team goes out, if it's raining, you wait for it to get over with."

At the same meeting, the board also discussed seeking bids for the renovation of the building behind the Platte County Courthouse for the county's use and voted in favor of supporting the upcoming water trail project, which would create several access points along the Platte River. The project is still in development, but the points, according to McNeil, make the river more accessible for those who wish to use it.

"The water trails will offer an opportunity to enjoy, promote and provide access to the river while visiting or coming to town while also providing access to the Ramada," McNeil said.