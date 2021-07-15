The woman behind the name: Badstieber's influence still felt in Columbus community

Visitors walking into the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center are likely to see a dog being brought up to the front office or a cute bundle of kittens playing in a crate. What most may not notice, however, is the blue awning outside the main entrance that displays the name of the facility.

Although the animal shelter’s namesake has been deceased for 19 years, Erna Rose Rambour Badstieber still makes a lasting impact on the Columbus community.

Badstieber, who was born in 1911 and raised in Platte County, had lived in Columbus with her husband, a brewery owner. Badstieber and her daughter, Judy, had always loved dogs, noted Jean Hamrath, who grew up around Badstieber.

“They didn't have a dog until Erna's husband died suddenly of a heart attack,” Hamrath said. “…They got their first dog, and then they had all kinds of mutts. They usually got whatever mutt that was at the dog pound.”

Badstieber's husband passed away in 1959, according to her obituary.

Hamrath’s mother, Helen Shadle, had been best friends with Erna for decades – about 65 years. The two had been particularly close. Badstieber lost her vision at a relatively young age due to a genetic condition and Shadle would help the other woman with regular needs.