The woman behind the name: Badstieber's influence still felt in Columbus community

Visitors walking into the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center are likely to see a dog being brought up to the front office or a cute bundle of kittens playing in a crate. What most may not notice, however, is the blue awning outside the main entrance that displays the name of the facility.
Although the animal shelter’s namesake has been deceased for 19 years, Erna Rose Rambour Badstieber still makes a lasting impact on the Columbus community.
Badstieber, who was born in 1911 and raised in Platte County, had lived in Columbus with her husband, a brewery owner. Badstieber and her daughter, Judy, had always loved dogs, noted Jean Hamrath, who grew up around Badstieber.
“They didn't have a dog until Erna's husband died suddenly of a heart attack,” Hamrath said. “…They got their first dog, and then they had all kinds of mutts. They usually got whatever mutt that was at the dog pound.”
Badstieber's husband passed away in 1959, according to her obituary.
Hamrath’s mother, Helen Shadle, had been best friends with Erna for decades – about 65 years. The two had been particularly close. Badstieber lost her vision at a relatively young age due to a genetic condition and Shadle would help the other woman with regular needs.
“My mom was her eyes so she took her to the doctor, she took her to church, she took her to get her hair cut. She took her everywhere,” Hamrath said.
Columbus native Jeanette Hollendieck knew Badstieber as well. Badstieber was her neighbor and her mom’s friend. Hollendieck’s mother would partake in daily activities with Badstieber, such as reading out loud the paper and going on walks.
“She loved animals and animals loved her; cats, dogs, squirrels, rabbits, birds,” Hollendieck said. “She'd feed the birds and squirrels and the rabbits in her yard. Whenever an owl would show up in a neighborhood she would get so excited.”
It wasn’t long after adopting her first dog that Badstieber began reporting at a radio station on the animals available at the local pound. Hollendieck said every morning Badstieber received a call about what pets were at the pound and then she’d get to work. She had a special Braille typewriter that she used to write her reports, which she read during her segment.
“So she would get on her Brailler and she would describe the dogs that they had available at the dog pound,” Hamrath said.
Hollendieck added that Badstieber also knitted caps for children in need and, if she was alone at home and lost her place while knitting, she would call a friend and ask them to help her count the stitches to get back on track.
Badstieber’s passion for animals rubbed off on Hollendieck as Hollendieck is a big animal lover, too.
“She was an inspiration,” Hollendieck said. “Just to know her was to be blessed, because she was great. She was very unique.”
Hamrath recalled that her mom would go over to Badstieber’s every day at 3 p.m., for what she thought was them reciting the Divine Mercy Chaplet. It wasn’t until Hamrath mentioned it to her mom that she learned the truth.
“She said, 'we're having sausage and beer,’” Hamrath recalled. “So two 85-year-old ladies were having sausage and beer every day at three o'clock.”
Badstieber also loved music, especially polka, and would play the accordion for fun.
“Her daughter goes, 'Oh my god Mom, you're not going to play that accordion,' and Erna goes 'yes I am.' And so Erna would play the accordion,” Hamrath said. “It was hilarious, listening to it.”
Badstieber was one of the founding members of the Platte Valley Humane Society, Paws and Claws Executive Director Deb Potter said, and continued to be until her passing in 2002. Badstieber’s daughter encouraged her to designate money for the nonprofit while making her will, Hamrath noted.
“Erna was a very, very generous woman,” Hamrath said. “She donated a lot of her wealth to the church but this Paws and Claws thing was absolutely near and dear to her heart.”
Potter said that a foundation was established, through which the organization receives quarterly payments to be used specifically for the spay and neuter of shelter animals.
“We rely on that especially during kitten season,” Potter added, noting the shelter often sees 40 to 50 kittens during that time, which is typically the warm months.
The Platte Valley Humane Society now does business as the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center. Previously, the humane society used volunteers as foster families for cats and dogs until Paws and Claws was established to house adoptable animals. The shelter opened in early January 2008.
Potter said they named Paws and Claws after Badstieber because of her dedication to animals.
Ever since Paws and Claws’ opening, stray pets have been finding new homes, such as with Hamrath, who recently walked under a blue awning displaying the name of her mother’s best friend.
“My husband and I got a dog here just a few months ago from Paws and Claws,” Hamrath said. “He's a chocolate lab mix, he's just a great dog.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.