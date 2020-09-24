The Y and our community go together

The YMCA’s focus is a healthier spirit, mind, and body for all, these are all especially important to help you and your family stay healthy during our current pandemic.

Here are a few upcoming classes to help you stay healthy during this uncertain time:

1. Yoga class will start again Sept 14. This program runs for 6 weeks. You will learn the importance of stretching, range of motion, balance, breathing and core strength. All exercise levels are welcome to this class.

2. Y lose it program – This is a program designed to be a little more like personal training and you receive an orientation to all the programs and equipment at the YMCA. It is a six-week program where you will work with a team of 6 and a coach. You will get nutrition and healthy tips each week from your coach. Great program to jumpstart your current program and learn different ways to workout here at the Y. Next session will Start Sept 21st.