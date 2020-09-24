The Y and our community go together

This year (2020) has been a very unique and different year. Do you agree?
Our normal has been flipped upside down. What we know seems to change daily. At times like this, sticking with some sort of movement and social activity is exactly what we need. Times like this can make you feel more anxious, more stressed and more depressed. It is hard to deal with uncertainty. It can be truthfully, scary. Do not give up your regular exercise routine. It can truly save your life!
Regular exercise/movement can:
1. Release feel-good endorphins.
2. Take your mind off your worries.
3. Give you more social interaction.
4. Give you a healthy coping mechanism.
5. Help with your Mental, Physical, Spiritual, Social and Emotional Health.
6. Give you a stronger immunity to help fight off illness.
Along with exercise, getting a good night’s rest can also help your mood and boost your energy level. Also, a well-balanced diet including more fruits, vegetables, and whole grain foods can boost your immune system. Sometimes these times of uncertainty can make us turn to unhealthy habits, but this is the time, more than ever, to create and stick with your healthy habits.
The YMCA’s focus is a healthier spirit, mind, and body for all, these are all especially important to help you and your family stay healthy during our current pandemic.
Here are a few upcoming classes to help you stay healthy during this uncertain time:
1. Yoga class will start again Sept 14. This program runs for 6 weeks. You will learn the importance of stretching, range of motion, balance, breathing and core strength. All exercise levels are welcome to this class.
2. Y lose it program – This is a program designed to be a little more like personal training and you receive an orientation to all the programs and equipment at the YMCA. It is a six-week program where you will work with a team of 6 and a coach. You will get nutrition and healthy tips each week from your coach. Great program to jumpstart your current program and learn different ways to workout here at the Y. Next session will Start Sept 21st.
Your safety and health are important to us. YMCA staff wear masks at the front desk and on the Wellness Floor. A lot of equipment has been spaced out so members can keep 6 foot distance. There is Senior/At Risk Hour Monday-Friday from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. for those that would like less people in the building. Staff sanitize machines at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. most days of the week and in addition cleaning/sanitizing happens Monday-Friday at 1:30 p.m. \Every member is screened when they come into the YMCA. Program is generously provided by Columbus Community Hospital.
Please let us know if you have any questions because we would love to see you at the Y. The Y needs people and people, in my opinion, need the Y.
Jennifer Brownlow is the wellness director at the Columbus Family YMCA.
