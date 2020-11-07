 Skip to main content
'There is no threat to public safety': Sheriff addresses Saturday night incident, confirms it wasn't an active shooter situation
A person is in critical condition as of Saturday night after accidentally getting shot, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

Early Saturday evening, according to Wemhoff, area law enforcement (including the Platte County Sheriff’s Office) responded to a scene just east of Columbus near ADM, where it was determined some unnamed individuals were outside shooting a gun and that the victim on a nearby property was struck after a round went off to the east of the property where the gun was fired.

“It appears to be accidental,” Wemhoff told The Telegram. “There is no threat to public safety at this point in time.”

The sheriff said the names of the victims and the others involved will not be released at this time and that any criminal charges will depend on the investigation, which will continue tonight and continue over the next couple of days.

The victim was taken to Columbus Community Hospital and transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

More information wasn’t available.

