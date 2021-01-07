'There's hope': CCH staff talk COVID-19 vaccinations

To Hrnicek, this vaccine is a big relief. She has been wearing a mask and has stayed at home, where she lives by herself.

“I will be more confident going out,” she said. “…I think it’s very important for the public to understand that CCH has put a lot into getting the vaccines here.”

Hrnicek had arm soreness at the injection site a day after the vaccination.

“It’s a normal vaccine reaction,” she said. “It was nothing.”

Wenande also said he had a bit of a sore arm for his first dose, and Elton said she had no issues with the vaccine or soreness.

“There was no hesitation or any worry of mine,” Wenande said. “I knew it was the right thing to do for myself and my family, and for all the people around me.”

The two both received their first doses on Dec. 17 and their second doses on Jan. 6.