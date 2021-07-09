'They need to hear your voice': Ricketts holds town hall in Columbus

Northeast Nebraskans filled up part of a conference area at a local hotel in Columbus on Thursday to tackle a hot button issue: Newly proposed health education standards. Gov. Pete Ricketts and other officials took to the stage to address the crowd and take questions.
Ricketts held the town hall meeting Thursday afternoon at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, to share his concerns over the standards, which were released in March by the Nebraska Department of Education.
As currently drafted, a portion of the standards would include teaching children in elementary and middle schools about gender identity, nontraditional family structures and anal and oral sex.
Supporters say the standards would help reduce bullying, prevent suicides and help make schools a more welcoming place. Opponents say the standards will expose young children to sexual matters too early and do not reflect Nebraskan values. The standards, which are currently in the public viewing phase, will go through multiple revisions before a vote by the state school board of education.
“Part of the problem with all these standards is that the specific ones we're talking about in ‘human growth and development’ are interjecting nonscientific, controversial - in some cases, inaccurate and in some cases, things that parents want to deal with (in) their home - topics into education,” Ricketts said.
Thirty state senators have signed a letter opposing the standards as currently drafted, including Sen. Mike Moser of District 22, which compasses Platte County, and Sen. Bruce Bostelman of District 23. Both senators spoke during Thursday’s event.
“Those standards, I think, run in opposition to what the majority of the people in our district believe, so politically that's important,” Moser said, adding that the standards also “run in opposition” to what he believes as well.
All political figureheads encouraged concerned citizens to reach out to their local school boards and their representatives on the state school board.
“I have sent a letter and the resolution to each of the presidents of the school boards in my district,” Bostelman said. “I encourage them to bring it to … one of their school board meetings and let you - the parents, the guardians and the members of the community - to come out and speak and let them know what your thoughts are.”
Ricketts noted that the State Department of Education doesn’t report to him.
“That's why it's so important that you, as parents and grandparents, get involved and get engaged, Ricketts said. “They're only going to change what they are doing if they hear from parents. They’re not going to listen to me because they don't report to me, but they do report to you.”
Ricketts also shared concern that the advocacy organizations are behind the sex education standards.
“It was actually the medical director for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Dr. Mary Calderone, who originally started this process of coming up with comprehensive sex education,” Ricketts said. “She created an organization called Sexuality Information, and Education Council in the United States, otherwise known as SIECUS.”
Nebraska does not currently require sex education, Ricketts said, noting that in the last decade the legislature has declined twice to make it mandatory; in 2013 and 2015.
“I see this as an end route and run around the legislature. The State Board of Education is trying to go around specifically, the legislature, on a topic the legislature has taken up and decided that they do not want the Department of Education creating standards (for it) …”
Audience member Chuck Saunders asked the governor about subjects from the 1619 Project and critical race theory believed by some to be injected into the health standards. Ricketts voiced his opposition against those theories.
“There needs to be other options to discuss besides talking to the school board and to all these different legislative bodies. I think that there has to be options in relationship to vouchers for parents to be able to get their kids on these bloody systems,” Saunders said. “It's not necessarily that this isn't the best way to approach it, initially, but it may not succeed. …The best thing that's going to happen for the schools is they get true competition.”
Ricketts said Nebraska is one of few states that doesn’t have a voucher option when it comes to where parents can send their children.
“So I agree with you,” Ricketts said. “We ought to have more choice in education here in Nebraska. It's a longer term solution and it's going to be very difficult as we have had difficulty trying to get passed in previous sessions.”
Dorothy Renter was another attendee of the town hall who noted that though parents could opt out if the current draft is adopted, topics regarding sex education are still spread throughout the school.
“If we think we're just going to have a class for the 45 minute class on sex education, that's probably a very false assumption,” Renter said. “It's going to permeate throughout the day, kids are going to talk on the playground and other teachers are going to be for it or against it.”
Ricketts ended the town hall by reiterating the importance of speaking out if a person has a concern about the health standards.
“Talk to your friends, families, neighbors, get them out, send those letters to the editor, we need to make sure that those folks who are being driven by the advocates hear, the State Board of Education, the Department of Education, hear from you…” Ricketts said. “You are the folks who they are accountable to. They are elected officials, they are supposed to be responsive to you. They need to hear your voice.”
