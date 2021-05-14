Things pet owners should keep in mind to help our environment

It’s clear that we need to take our pets’ waste seriously in order to prevent the environmental impact linked to this issue. There are some simple things you can do to make a big impact on your pet waste problem, the most important of which is to avoid the spread of diseases through your pet’s feces.

For the eco-minded dog owner, compostable bags could provide a better-for-the-environment alternative without compromising on convenience. Available in most pet stores, these bags are made primarily of natural plant starch and they contain microorganisms meant to break the bag down in about a year.

You can compost your dog's waste, but not in your normal compost bin. A separate one needs to be made high in nitrogen and carbon materials.

If you don't want to go the DIY route, you can buy a canine waste disposal system, which essentially works like a mini septic tank that you bury in your backyard, occasionally adding water and powdered enzymes. A less intricate method, you can also simply dig a hole (at least six inches deep) and bury the dog's deposits. This requires commitment as it involves regular digging and will lead to having several temporary holes in your yard.