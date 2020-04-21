Things will most definitely change

Gallup noted that leadership plays a role in which way people go on that scale. Government, employers and other influencers can all play that defining role. These leadership roles are especially urgent during crisis as we look to these leaders for reassurance that life will be OK and that we can be part of the solution.

So here is my proposal to greater Nebraska. I believe we can all fill that leadership role even without a traditional leadership title. In fact, we’ve seen that very thing happen across the NCF network with affiliated funds who’ve shown leadership in grant-making, in knitting together their community in less formal ways, in simply saying hi to their neighbors. By doing so, they are moving their neighbors toward the engagement and confidence that Gallup found…and they are moving greater Nebraska toward the “rally effect” which actually makes us relatively stronger than we were six months ago when we hadn’t heard about a new virus.

The citizen leadership might take the form of checking on neighbors, supporting your local businesses whenever you can, organizing a drive to get protective equipment to the local nursing home, honoring your high school’s seniors, or a hundred other things I can’t dream up. All those things have the potential to empower your neighbors, engage your community together and in fact, build a more optimistic and confident Greater Nebraska.