Thinking digital? Look to The Telegram

If you’re reading this, you’re too late.

OK, well you’re not “too” late. But, you’re a tad late if you’re reading this for the first time in the printed publication as it has been on our website, columbustelegram.com, for more than three hours now. I find it rather interesting when I hear people or businesses anoint themselves the leader of news, information or advertising around here, while making a point to single out The Telegram by calling us a “dated medium.”

“Print media is a thing of the past,” they’ll reason.

The funny thing is The Columbus Telegram has been way ahead of a lot of our peers in the news/marketing industries and made a point to prioritize digital for some time. People might reason they can get news and information through social media; however, what you find on there are rumors and opinions.

The way or preference of how we get news may change, but the reality is there is always going to be a need for journalists and factual information regardless of how people are getting it – a printed paper, their iPads, their phones, etc. We particularly need factual information now more than ever in our community that is often overlooked by regional and national media unless there is something controversial happening around here.