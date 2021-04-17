Thinking digital? Look to The Telegram

If you’re reading this, you’re too late.
OK, well you’re not “too” late. But, you’re a tad late if you’re reading this for the first time in the printed publication as it has been on our website, columbustelegram.com, for more than three hours now. I find it rather interesting when I hear people or businesses anoint themselves the leader of news, information or advertising around here, while making a point to single out The Telegram by calling us a “dated medium.”
“Print media is a thing of the past,” they’ll reason.
The funny thing is The Columbus Telegram has been way ahead of a lot of our peers in the news/marketing industries and made a point to prioritize digital for some time. People might reason they can get news and information through social media; however, what you find on there are rumors and opinions.
The way or preference of how we get news may change, but the reality is there is always going to be a need for journalists and factual information regardless of how people are getting it – a printed paper, their iPads, their phones, etc. We particularly need factual information now more than ever in our community that is often overlooked by regional and national media unless there is something controversial happening around here.
If you’re like me, you appreciate having a physical product. I have always loved being able to go through a physical newspaper and read the stories and comics, see the advertisements. But, there is also great value in utilizing digital.
First, you can access a digital version (e-edition) of the physical newspaper you like right on our website and take it with you wherever you go. Our newsroom understands the importance of giving our readers access to information right away, so that’s why we’ve ramped up our efforts by providing all sorts of videos and exclusive stories and photos online on top of constantly sending out breaking news alerts.
If you’re already a Telegram member or advertiser, thank you for supporting and understanding the value of local journalism. For those that are not, I hope you’ll consider joining so many others who are already taking advantage of what we offer digitally and in print. You can learn more by visiting columbustelegram.com, clicking the dropdown menu on the left and hitting ‘Subscribe’ under the ‘Customer Service’ section.
We greatly value our longtime subscribers and those who appreciate a printed paper. But don’t let anyone tell you The Telegram is a “dinosaur” way of getting news, sports and advertising support. That kind of thinking has been proven tired and untrue by the facts. The Telegram has a strong following online and in print because people can rely on us to provide them accurate information, the many stories that matter to them and know we put the community first. With your support, we’ll continue to do that.
Thanks for reading.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun and The David City Banner-Press.