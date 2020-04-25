'This is my purpose': Deyke takes pride in leading CCH Emergency Department

Editor’s note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Telegram recently began spotlighting the members of Columbus Community Hospital’s Incident Command team that is on the front line working to help the community during this crisis. The stories will continue the next several weeks.
Arguably one of the most comical situations of Columbus Community Hospital Emergency Department Director Sue Deyke’s life is one she couldn’t have predicted.
She and her longtime husband, Bill, had known each other for many years and eventually took a romantic liking to one another. It just so happened that so did two of their relatives.
“His sister is married to my brother,” she said, with a bit of a laugh. “They married 12 years before us, so our families had known each other for a long time. We also went to the same grade school … We’ve been married 36 years.”
Deyke telling the story was a change of pace for her as of late and ironic in that she’s made a highly successful career in nursing by using her vast health care knowledge and expertise to successfully prepare and predict situations. It has helped her with thousands of patients and numerous staff members throughout the years.
Besides being in charge of the emergency department, she’s the director of emergency preparedness and nursing education at CCH. She’s also the planning chief of the Hospital Incident Command team, a group of leaders who are on the front lines when it comes to CCH preparing and responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Although it is undoubtedly a scary and uncertain time for just about everyone these days, Deyke has been ready for it.
“For some, the spread of the coronavirus seemed to happen swiftly and without warning. But for emergency planners, like Sue Deyke, it is their job to not only look ahead at these incidents but prepare daily for when they arise so the hospital can respond in the most efficient way possible. Sue is responsible for ensuring Columbus Community Hospital has plans in place and trained leaders who can assume pivotal roles in the Hospital Incident Command,” said Amy Blaser, CCH vice president of physician relations/business development.
Blaser noted Deyke has consistently been anticipating trends in the pandemic environment, preparing for a surge of patients while also communicating with staff on the front lines and other key stakeholders affiliated with outside agencies.
“Columbus Community Hospital moved quickly in response to the pandemic and Sue has been a vital and valuable team player each and every step along with the way,” she said. “Since February and the launch of CCH’s Incident Command structure, Sue stepped up in exceptional ways, working tirelessly to ensure the departments she leads and our hospital as a whole are ready no matter how mild or severe the pandemic situation becomes for us locally.”
Deyke takes pride in being a leader, being prepared and doing her job well – though those that know her best would say her career was more of a calling than it is a job. And though she’s proven to be quite the leader at CCH, Deyke stressed repeatedly she is able to do what she does thanks to the aid of others.
“I have lots of support from family and friends, lots of prayers,” she said. “I surround myself with people who really care so much about doing a good job.”
IN THE BEGINNING
Originally from Independence, Kansas, Deyke and her family moved to Columbus in 1968 when she was 8 as her father found a good job at Dale Electronics as a tool and die maker. It was also important to her parents that Deyke and her four older siblings attended a good parochial school, so they went to Immanuel Lutheran. Childhood was pretty good, she noted.
“I lived in a house just south of the hospital,” she said. “I played with neighbor kids, we rode our bikes everywhere. I watched my brothers play baseball.”
Deyke eventually went to Columbus High School, where she found herself loving her science and math classes. She had planned to become a natural science major at Doane University, but after a year there, decided to follow her friend to Bishop Clarkson Memorial School of Nursing in Omaha to pursue her interest in medicine and helping others.
FINDING ‘HER PLACE’
After earning her diploma in nursing in 1981, Deyke got a job working at Lincoln General Hospital in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as an intensive care nurse. She did that for about three years but decided to pursue a position at CCH and relocate back to Columbus after she and Bill got engaged.
Deyke started at CCH in 1984 in its Intensive Care Unit, where she stayed for several years. She stepped away for an opportunity at Creighton Cardiac Center for seven years but returned to CCH in 2004 as the emergency department director. The additional responsibilities came over the years as she continued to build herself a reputation as an esteemed medical professional and leader.
There is never a dull day in her world. Her responsibilities include overseeing clinical care in the Emergency Room, as well as its budget, staffing and scheduling; making sure the hospital is always prepared and compliant with emergency management, working with East-Central District Health Department and other area emergency managers to prepare for situations like the current pandemic, overseeing nursing orientation and the onboarding of new nurses.
CCH’s Emergency Department is designated as a Level III Trauma Center, which means it must offer and maintain 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians, prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists and has developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.
That’s all on top of her job within the Hospital Incident Command team.
PERSONAL TIME
Although there’s hardly a spare moment these days due to the ongoing pandemic, when Deyke has it, she enjoys cross-stitch.
“I know it’s old-fashioned, but I love to do it,” she said.
Working out and singing in the church choir at Immanuel Lutheran are also some of her hobbies.
She and Bill have an ever-growing family. Their oldest, Eric, almost 35, is married to Nicole. They have three daughters and live in California. Their oldest daughter Nicole, 33, is married to Jon and lives in Lincoln. Their other son, Luke, is 31 and lives in Columbus. They also have another daughter, Emily, who is married to Jake. They have a son and a daughter and all live in Columbus.
MOVING FORWARD
Being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic is rewarding and challenging. Deyke acknowledged safety is something that’s always on her mind, adding she feels fortunate to be part of the CCH team.
“I think about it a lot because my staff is so important to me. They’re family – they’re part of my family,” she said. “I feel very lucky we’re here and we have the support of top-notch leadership (who) make sure we are safe. I feel very comfortable.”
As planning chief of the Incident Command team, Deyke is responsible for ensuring CCH had a robust plan for COVID-19 and making sure all the documentation was in place for it.
Blaser explained that when hospitals move into emergency management structures, it changes the way it does business fundamentally. Decisions have to be made as a team that would otherwise move more slowly through a typical hospital-wide chain of command.
“Sue and the Incident Command team tracks hospital staffing, bed capacity, personal protective equipment and the number of ventilators available. The information is turned over to the state as they monitor where limited resources are needed most,” Blaser said. “Early in our planning process, Sue was instrumental in leading the design and flow for our outdoor triage area for patients with coronavirus-like symptoms to be assessed and tested. Sue concurrently prioritized the need to identify and dedicate specific areas of the emergency department for more symptomatic patients.
“She also led the setup and design of an alternate care site located in our third-floor conference rooms.”
Deyke is a quintessential leader at CCH, Blaser said. Deyke, who is one of five nurses rotating to manage CCH’s internal COVID-19 hotline a resource to staff and physicians 24/7, does whatever she can to dedicate extra time with employees to let them know they're not alone and will do everything she can to help to ensure they have the tools they need to provide excellent patient care.
“It is not uncommon for Sue herself to pick up extra shifts when needed while always striving to have the optimal level of staffing needed to take care of our patients safely and effectively,” Blaser said. “Sue is an energetic and respected leader in our organization. (She) is compassionate, caring, and reassuring.”
Deyke has and will continue to make sure CCH is prepared for anything that could potentially come its way in an effort to always be ahead of the curve. The current situation reminds her of the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, so there are some things she has drawn from that experience that have helped her in ongoing planning efforts with COVID-19.
But, she noted, she couldn’t do it without all her colleagues.
“My day-to-day has changed tremendously. I have a great staff I work with in my department who have managed many day-to-day activities, which allows me to change my role and function as an overall hospital planner,” she said.
She said the community can do its part to flatten the curve by continuing to social distance for as long as possible in an effort to keep everyone safe. Should someone fall ill, rest assured, they can feel good in knowing they will be taken care of by a team that is caring and prepared. Deyke will be among them.
“This is where I belong. This is my purpose,” Deyke said. “I feel very blessed I can be here for as many patients as I can.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
