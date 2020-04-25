'This is my purpose': Deyke takes pride in leading CCH Emergency Department

“It is not uncommon for Sue herself to pick up extra shifts when needed while always striving to have the optimal level of staffing needed to take care of our patients safely and effectively,” Blaser said. “Sue is an energetic and respected leader in our organization. (She) is compassionate, caring, and reassuring.”

Deyke has and will continue to make sure CCH is prepared for anything that could potentially come its way in an effort to always be ahead of the curve. The current situation reminds her of the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, so there are some things she has drawn from that experience that have helped her in ongoing planning efforts with COVID-19.

But, she noted, she couldn’t do it without all her colleagues.

“My day-to-day has changed tremendously. I have a great staff I work with in my department who have managed many day-to-day activities, which allows me to change my role and function as an overall hospital planner,” she said.

She said the community can do its part to flatten the curve by continuing to social distance for as long as possible in an effort to keep everyone safe. Should someone fall ill, rest assured, they can feel good in knowing they will be taken care of by a team that is caring and prepared. Deyke will be among them.