This National Nutrition Month, learn to personalize your plate

No single approach to nutrition and health will fit everyone.

Each of us have individual needs and preferences that affect what and how we eat. Though there are recommended eating patterns that can help people meet their nutritional goals, they can be personalized to work better for you.

Now is a great time to find the foods and patterns that work for you, because March is National Nutrition Month and the theme is “Personalize Your Plate.”

When getting ready for a meal, make sure you are eating from all the food groups and choosing foods that are nutrient rich.

Half of your plate should be filled with fruits and vegetables. Mix it up and try new fruits and vegetables. Find recipes to incorporate them into soups, salads and main dishes. Include different colored fruits and vegetables throughout the week to get a variety of nutrients.

Fill a fourth of your plate with grains. Look for whole-grain breads, pastas and cereals. Substitute whole-wheat flour for at least half of the flour in recipes to boost the nutritional benefits.