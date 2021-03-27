This National Nutrition Month, learn to personalize your plate

No single approach to nutrition and health will fit everyone.
Each of us have individual needs and preferences that affect what and how we eat. Though there are recommended eating patterns that can help people meet their nutritional goals, they can be personalized to work better for you.
Now is a great time to find the foods and patterns that work for you, because March is National Nutrition Month and the theme is “Personalize Your Plate.”
When getting ready for a meal, make sure you are eating from all the food groups and choosing foods that are nutrient rich.
Half of your plate should be filled with fruits and vegetables. Mix it up and try new fruits and vegetables. Find recipes to incorporate them into soups, salads and main dishes. Include different colored fruits and vegetables throughout the week to get a variety of nutrients.
Fill a fourth of your plate with grains. Look for whole-grain breads, pastas and cereals. Substitute whole-wheat flour for at least half of the flour in recipes to boost the nutritional benefits.
The other fourth of your plate is for protein foods. Include a variety of protein daily. Select leaner cuts of meat and skinless poultry and choose seafood twice a week. Beans, peas, lentils, nuts and seeds are good sources of plant-based protein. For dairy, choose skim or 1% milk, yogurt, low-fat cheese or calcium-fortified plant beverages.
To help you make good choices, learn to read the nutrition facts label on food to limit saturated fat, sodium and sugar in your diet. Healthy choices apply to drinks too. Choose water instead of beverages that have caffeine or added sugar.
A good way to maintain healthy eating is to plan your meals each week. Use a grocery list when shopping and stick to it. Be adventurous and try new food, recipes and flavors. Remember to keep nutrition principles in mind when dining out, ordering takeout or traveling.
If you are looking to gain skills in the kitchen, attend a healthy cooking class. During the pandemic, Columbus Community Hospital dietitians have been doing healthy cooking demonstrations which are posted on the hospital’s YouTube channel.
Making informed choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits is important. A registered dietitian nutritionist can help you make decisions about your lifestyle and eating pattern. If you need help, CCH’s dietitians are here for you. To set up an appointment, contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 or Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital