'This will be it': Spring racing season that opens Friday could be the final at Ag Park

Approval of casino gaming rules has brought a new element to the spring racing season in Columbus: this might be the last at Ag Park.

If the process continues as planned, and hoped for, racing will be at the new 1-mile oval potentially next fall at the site of the Harrah's Casino project.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission set the rules last December and then waited just about six months for the approval earlier this month. The last step for casino operators is applying for a gaming license and obtaining the approval. However, the commission deferred deciding on application fees until its next meeting on June 2.

Even so, Columbus Exposition and Racing member Dan Clarey was optimistic that the race track, betting windows and nearly all of the logistics necessary for a live meet could be in place by next fall. As far as the casino, he said, Harrah's is shooting for the end of 2023.

"Depending on how it goes, I think we should have the new track to be run at next year, depending on what time of year," Clarey said. "I would think by fall next year we would be able to run at our new facility, that's the plan right now.

"... If everything goes to plan this will be it, this will be our final year here."

Rules for gaming went to the Nebraska Secretary of State in December and were reviewed over several months before moving on to Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts signed off on May 11 and nearly completed the process for bringing the casino industry to life in Nebraska.

Once application fees are set, the casino portion of the project northwest of town on the former site of Wishbones can seek an application. From there, Tom Sage, executive director of the Racing and Gaming Commission, told the Lincoln Journal Star in a May 12 article that he expected 30-60 days to process the applications.

That being the case, the earliest construction could begin on the 62,000-foot gaming facility unveiled to the Columbus City Council would be late this summer or early fall. That's not the case for the track since horse gambling is already legal in Nebraska.

"That won't be an issue to have done for next year, it's just the rest of the facility, the support buildings and all that will take a little longer," Clarey said. "As far as the race track and everything, we're going to be starting on that this summer. The racing surface could be done in the fall, then all the other construction will take until next year."

Columbus opens its second consecutive spring racing season on Friday at Ag Park with 12 dates on the calendar. The first four days will be in a row this weekend encompassing the Memorial Day holiday, Friday through Monday.

Racing begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Other race dates include the following three weekends Friday through Sunday with the exception of June 19. Fridays and Saturdays, June 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 each have a first post time of 6:30 p.m. The Sundays following this weekend, June 5 and June 12 hit the gate at 2 p.m.

"We're always excited to get the live meet started," Clarey said. "This year, especially with what's going on in the state, bigger and better things to come for everybody in the state, casino gambling, we're going to get a new track, the future is looking very good for racing."

If the new season has a sour note it's the lack of available horses. Columbus has just five races set for Friday and Saturday due in part, Clarey said, to regional competition. Neighboring states such as Iowa have had casino gambling for a generation and attract Nebraska horses away. There's also a general lull in the current crop of local horses.

"This year is going to be a challenge for us," Clarey said. " … We're going to make the best of the situation."

Those interested in reserving table and picnic table space down along the apron of the track should call CER at 402-562-8009. Clarey also mentioned there are some blanket races left for sponsorship opportunities.

Race fans are encouraged to arrive early.

"It's a fun time in Columbus. I know everybody enjoys coming out there," Clarey said. "We just want to make everyone aware, check your entries. Before you make your trip to Columbus make sure there's going to be as many races as we can have and you want to see. We'd hate to have people here and arrive with just one race left."

