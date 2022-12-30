Those we lost: A look at community figures who passed in 2022

In 2022, the Columbus area lost many people who made an impact on the community. Business owners, hard workers, volunteers, community leaders, friends and they left an impression and legacies behind. Although we can not highlight every passing, here are a few that stood out to us (in no particular order).

Don Zornes

Zornes was an instrumental figure in Columbus Community Hospital (CCH)'s current state. Joining hospital staff in 1979 as administrator, he later became CEO before his retirement in 2003. In the 24 years he was on the administrative team, Zornes was able to move CCH from its previous 18th Street location to its current building, which finished construction in 2002. He was also an avid golfer and spent a lot of time working with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Bonaventure's Parish, Elks Country Club and the Nebraska Hospital Association. Don Zornes Drive, the road leading up to Columbus Community Hospital, was named after him for his efforts in the hospital's relocation.

Zornes passed away on December 1, 2022

Gordon "Mac" Hull

Hull was a man of many interests. Actor, cowboy, church member, businessman and family man, Hull is best known in Columbus as the founder of Dorothy Lynch, Tasty Toppings and Dusters. Born in Scottsbluff and raised in Gordon, Nebraska, Hull attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for a degree in political science. After obtaining his degree, Hull moved to Columbus and remained for the rest of his life, where he spent many hours between his businesses, family, ranch and hobbies. One of those hobbies, saving old buildings from demolition, was how he started Dusters. In his free time, Hull enjoyed ranching and generally being outdoors or out in the community.

Hull passed away on July 2, 2022.

Anthony F. "T.R." Raimondo, born in Buffalo, New York, graduated from Michigan Technology University in 1962 with a Bachelors in Mechanical Science Engineering. He went on to work for General Motors and Moog before moving to Omaha in 1976. In 1982, Raimondo became the general manager of the Wickes Corporation which bought out Behlen Mfg. Co. in 1984. From the buyout, Behlen Mfg. Co. turned around from poor numbers and Wickes near bankruptcy to the merged company flourishing under Raimondo's management. Raimondo became chairman emeritus before his retirement in 2019. He received many awards in his time with the company and positions in government and community organizations as well as handball, his favorite sport. In 2004 he was chosen as the first Manufacturing Czar in the U.S. under President George W. Bush.

Raimondo passed away Nov. 9, 2022.

Richard "Dick" Gdowski

A Columbus native, Gdowski was very active in his community. A Creighton graduate and former Union Pacific Employee, Gdowski was deeply entrenched in the community. He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, a Platte County supervisor, justice of the peace, member of the American Legion Post 84 and a devoted member of his church. He owned and operated Gateway Realty and Insurance, which he ran with his wife Mary for several years. He was also a 60-year member of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board for some time as well. His hobbies included being a lector at his church and golfing, for which he was a member of the Elks Hole-in-One Club.

Gdowski passed away at the age of 90.