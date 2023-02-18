Cheri Beda, alumni director for the Central Community College Foundation, said community colleges can sometimes be dismissed when it comes to alumni activities because they’re not four-year universities. This is something she and the foundation have been working to change.

“People always think people are going to transfer to a four-year university and identify with them and that’s not true. People have really rich experiences at our campuses,” Beda said.

For the past few years, Central Community College (CCC) has held an Alumni Weekend celebration of those who graduated from its campuses and want to come back and visit, in an effort to break that misconception and show that community college alumni are also connected to the school they attended.

“Most of our students in our 25-county region we serve, once they receive their certificate, degree or diploma, stay in the service area,” Beda said. “Our most recent data says 94% of our graduates are employed full time within that service area. That’s a huge amount of alumni and we don’t want to forget about them once they leave.”

When she took the job of alumni director and began assembling names of alumni to contact with new activities and news, Beda said, she had a long list to work through.

“We’ve been in existence for over 55 years, when I started I had 50 years worth of alumni to find, to try to connect with and create meaningful relationships. It’s important for many reasons,” Beda said.

The three-day Alumni Weekend will be held at the Columbus campus for the first time in its three-year run, as they rotate which campus they hold the event at every year. 2024, Beda said, will likely be at Grand Island.

Karin Rieger, associate dean of community and workforce education at Central Community College, said outside of the fun and nostalgic aspects of the event, it serves as a way for alumni to stay connected and for the college to communicate with them.

“These individuals become leaders in their communities, work at different businesses in town and then they hire that next generation of students we graduate from our college,” Rieger said. “That is so important to keep those connections going, giving them a chance to gather, see the college, see the changes we’re making and get input from them.”

The event will kick off on Feb. 24 with campus tours from 1-4 p.m. and from 5-6:30 p.m. the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours at the Columbus Innovation Center at 1365 24th Ave. The college, Beda said, has an entrepreneurship coordinator housed at the innovation center.

Feb. 25 will see Family Fun Day, which will showcase the college’s departments with live demos and displays by college staff and students, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., accompanied by a complimentary burger lunch at the same time.

“We’ll have CNAs (certified nursing assistants) there doing demos, the birthing cow, a welding simulator, the virtual reality lab is doing demos there, art and music things taking place,” Beda said. “We have a caricature artist coming, cotton candy, snow cones, fire safety, all the stuff.”

From 2-4 p.m. the Central Community College Raiders will face off against Southeast Community College in basketball and at 6 p.m. they will present the Athletics Hall of Fame. Reservations for the hall of fame are closed, however. Lastly, on Feb. 26, starting at 3 p.m., the band and fine arts programs will showcase their skills to close out the event.