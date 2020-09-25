Three houses set to be moved Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus City Council unanimously approved the moving of three houses earlier this week, and the local couple who owns those homes is tentatively planning to move them about 9 a.m. Monday.

The couple, Matt and Katy Allsman, initially tried to move four houses to a lot on the west side of town earlier this summer. A group of business owners around the lot wanted to preserve their commercial district.

"We clearly didn't give up," Katy said, at a previous City Council meeting.

At the July 20 City Council meeting, the City acknowledged affordable housing was a problem.

"I'm glad you found lots for those houses," Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling said at this week's meeting.

The Allsmans celebrated and clapped after the Council closed the public hearing and after they approved the motion at this week's meeting.

"It's been a long road," Katy said.

Bulkley praised the couple for sticking with it.

"I want to commend you for staying at it," he said. "I hope when you left the last time you recognized the rejection wasn't because we weren't after your concept, but it was the way and where you wanted to go."