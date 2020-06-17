Thrift clothing store coming to Columbus

For the time being, Stefanie said, clothing will need to be brought in for exchange before 4 p.m.

“The clothes I have found that have stains or something, I’m throwing it on a clearance rack for little to nothing,” Stefanie said. “I want preferably no stains, no holes, and that’s what I will be checking for when clothing comes in.”

The clothing, she added, will be affordably priced.

“Regular t-shirts and things, I have quite a few of them that are sitting at $1.50. In terms of my used jeans, I got them at a lower price from a lot of people, so the highest price on those I have right now is at $25,” Stefanie said.

A lot of the selection focuses on casual wear, but Stefanie said some dress clothes will available. The store will also offer items from the cosmetics company Farmasi and some other accessories.

“I do sell shoes, purses. We have a rack of new sunglasses for men and women. And then I know my husband’s gotten some things like flashlights so it’s not just all for women and kids,” Stefanie said.

Eventually, Stefanie said she would like to offer men’s hats for sale, too.