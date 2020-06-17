Thrift clothing store coming to Columbus

A new locally-owned thrift clothing store is coming to Columbus next week.
Stefanie Funkhouser, the owner of Busy Bug Thrift & Things, hopes to hold her store’s grand opening on Tuesday. The business, located at 2516 12th St., was supposed to open June 9, but shipping delays due to COVID-19 moved that back.
It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours are subject to change depending on the rate of business, but right now Stefanie said the plan is to be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I’m going to watch the flow of traffic, so I may extend hours if needed,” she noted.
The thrift store will offer a variety of used clothing for men, women and children of all ages. Stefanie’s husband, Mike Funkhouser, said the business began at home.
“She started her inventory last year,” Mike said.
But what began as an at-home operation for friends and family has now outgrown the Funkhouser household. Moving the business to a storefront will allow more people to get involved, Stefanie said. The storefront will accept and buy donations of gently used clothing.
“People can bring it in for me to go through to see if it will sell or not, and then I’ll offer the price to them,” Stefanie said.
For the time being, Stefanie said, clothing will need to be brought in for exchange before 4 p.m.
“The clothes I have found that have stains or something, I’m throwing it on a clearance rack for little to nothing,” Stefanie said. “I want preferably no stains, no holes, and that’s what I will be checking for when clothing comes in.”
The clothing, she added, will be affordably priced.
“Regular t-shirts and things, I have quite a few of them that are sitting at $1.50. In terms of my used jeans, I got them at a lower price from a lot of people, so the highest price on those I have right now is at $25,” Stefanie said.
A lot of the selection focuses on casual wear, but Stefanie said some dress clothes will available. The store will also offer items from the cosmetics company Farmasi and some other accessories.
“I do sell shoes, purses. We have a rack of new sunglasses for men and women. And then I know my husband’s gotten some things like flashlights so it’s not just all for women and kids,” Stefanie said.
Eventually, Stefanie said she would like to offer men’s hats for sale, too.
Visitors will need to keep at least 6 feet apart while in the store, as a public health measure to stop the potential spread of COVID-19, but masks will not be required.
“I’m going to be sanitizing a lot. … I’m going to try keeping traffic low, and I’d prefer one person per group to come in,” Stefanie said.
Stefanie is also interested in giving back to the community in some way, such as starting a partnership with the Center for Survivors, a Columbus nonprofit, which provides help to victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
“I want to help out. If someone were to come to the Center with nothing, I could sit down and talk with them and figure out a plan, a voucher-type deal so they could come in and get some clothing,” she added.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
