Where can you turn for lifesaving help following a cancer diagnosis?

Columbus Community Hospital’s Thrive Cancer Rehabilitation Care has been going strong since 2012. This program is here to strengthen those who may face challenges following chemotherapy, radiation or surgery.

Our specially trained therapists are here to assist patients of all ages, no matter what their cancer diagnosis or treatment phase is. Our compassionate team works collaboratively with Columbus-area providers of medical oncology, surgery, radiation oncology, oncology nurse navigation and social services. Our therapists offer an initial one-on-one consultation, free of charge, to help people create a comprehensive approach to their cancer survivorship care plan.

Since 2012, more than 280 patients have experienced the benefits of Thrive Cancer Rehabilitation Care’s thorough, multidisciplinary cancer approach.

Thrive Cancer Rehabilitation Care addresses the following treatable symptoms in patients with cancer:

• Weakness or fatigue.

• Problems with cognition and/or “chemo brain.”

• Changes in mood.

• Difficulty dressing/bathing/reaching for things.

• Shortness of breath.

• Inability to complete work or household duties.

• Bowel/bladder problems.

• Pain.

• Neuropathy

• Change in appetite/significant weight changes.

• Persistent swelling.

• Difficulty swallowing.

• Problems with memory or speech.

• Difficulty walking.

• Muscle weakness/paresis.

• Impaired balance/dizziness.

• Joint pain/stiffness.

All of the patient-reported symptoms listed here can respond well to our treatment services, available at CCH’s Rehab Services at the Wellness Center. Many patients have experienced reductions in pain, fatigue and distress. What a relief knowing that your loved ones can receive this care, right here in Columbus!

The CCH Foundation is a proud supporter of these important, valuable quality-of-life services for cancer survivors. Your contributions to the CCH Foundation can keep this program thriving! If you would like more information about Thrive, please call 402-562-3333. Or, if you would like additional information regarding this and other programs you can support through the CCH Foundation, please call us at 402-562-3377.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.