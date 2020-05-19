Thrivent event to bring awareness to United Way COVID-19 Fund

To help keep spirits up during the COVID-19 crisis, Thrivent Financial is holding a community virtual event: The Laughing Stockbroker.
Melanie Knoepfle and Theresa Wenske, financial professionals with the Empower Financial Group at Thrivent, are hosting the program.
Comedian David Goldman will be the featured speaker during the event, which will be held May 28 at noon and again at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Goldman is a former financial adviser who incorporates humor in financial workshops and seminars.
Thrivent has also partnered with the Columbus Area United Way to spread awareness of the United Way’s COVID-19 Fund. Jo Suess, development director at United Way, will present information on the organization and how it assists those in need in the community.
“Attendees can provide a free-will donation,” Wenske noted.
Wenske said Thrivent is holding the event as a way to bring comedic relief to those in the community who may be struggling with the effects of COVID-19.
“Anyone is more than welcome to attend,” Wenske said.
Registration is required but can be done up to the day of the event. Register online at connect.thrivent.com/empower-financial-group, by email at EmpowerFinancialGroup@thrivent.com or by calling 402-606-4410.
Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way, said the organization has awarded $48,049 from its COVID-19 Fund to nonprofits who provide critical resources during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first phase of the program is providing a helping hand with food and rent assistance, support in establishing virtual learning for those who do not have access to the proper equipment, medical costs and/or clothing. Priority is given to those who directly assist children, youth and families. A second phase of the program, if needed, would assist local organizations facing financial strain due to an increase in demand.
The United Way has also recently started Fresh Bucks, a short-term emergency program that helps Platte County residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to losing their jobs or face a significant reduction in hours due to COVID-19.
“It’s continuing to go and we’re continuing to provide weekly distribution,” Freshour said.
Fresh Bucks will work as a voucher which will be presented to the cashier at check out at the Columbus HyVee or Columbus Super Saver. The vouchers can be used to purchase any fresh meat or fresh produce.
Recipients will receive two $50 vouchers for a total of $100 in two separate mailings. Distribution will be based on the number of applications received and the degree of financial strain on the household.
Those eligible for the program are households with at least one person who has lost their job or faced a significant reduction in hours. One can apply if they live or work in Platte County.
The Fresh Bucks program will benefit 1,000 displaced workers.
“We realize we’re at our peak and the need is going to last more than we anticipated,” Freshour said. “We need to continue providing that level of stability in our community.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.