Thrivent event to bring awareness to United Way COVID-19 Fund

Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way, said the organization has awarded $48,049 from its COVID-19 Fund to nonprofits who provide critical resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the program is providing a helping hand with food and rent assistance, support in establishing virtual learning for those who do not have access to the proper equipment, medical costs and/or clothing. Priority is given to those who directly assist children, youth and families. A second phase of the program, if needed, would assist local organizations facing financial strain due to an increase in demand.

The United Way has also recently started Fresh Bucks, a short-term emergency program that helps Platte County residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to losing their jobs or face a significant reduction in hours due to COVID-19.

“It’s continuing to go and we’re continuing to provide weekly distribution,” Freshour said.

Fresh Bucks will work as a voucher which will be presented to the cashier at check out at the Columbus HyVee or Columbus Super Saver. The vouchers can be used to purchase any fresh meat or fresh produce.