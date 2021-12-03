Thrivent food drive challenge to St. Anthony's School a success

Students at St. Anthony's School, 1719 Sixth St. in Columbus, absolutely demolished a nonperishable food donation drive challenge issued by Thrivent about a month ago.

"Thrivent put out an opportunity for kids or a group to collect items for a food pantry in their area," Thrivent Office Manager Julie Urkoski said. "I reached out to St. Anthony's to see if they would be interested in taking on the challenge of collecting 500 items."

Urkoski works with Melanie Knoepfle and Theresa Wenske at the 1468 25th Ave. Thrivent office in Columbus. The deal they proposed to St. Anthony's -- a local Catholic elementary school with students in preschool through sixth grade -- was that, if the school collected 500 or more nonperishable food items to donate to a food pantry of its choosing, Thrivent would make a $500 donation to the same food pantry.

They went above and beyond, Urkoski said, collecting more than 1,000 nonperishable food items. The items and money will support Simon House, 1853 10th Ave. in Columbus, a nonprofit organization that operates a food pantry and has programs that offer clothing and financial assistance.

"We chose to give our donations to the Simon House," St. Anthony's Principal Amy Sokol said. "...We're affiliated with Simon House within the Catholic community. The St. Paul Society runs the Simon House. For example, our Thanksgiving Day collection for church went to the Simon House."

Sokol said St. Anthony's always does some kind of holiday donation drive, but this was the first year the school has partnered with Thrivent.

Usually, Sokol said, the school gathers roughly 300 or 400 items for a Thanksgiving food drive, but the students rose to meet Thrivent's challenge in a big way.

"We are so proud of those students," Urkoski said. "They worked really hard to … help their neighbors and their community."

Sokol and Urkoski said even St. Anthony's Parish Religious Education (PRE) class students got in on the action.

"The PRE program at St. Anthony's is … religious education for the kids that don't go to Catholic school," Urkoski said.

Students brought in nonperishable food items for three weeks in November.

"It makes the students feel good -- they're excited about bringing their donations and their friends bring them. If you could see our hallways, they were full of donations," Sokol said."

On Thursday, the school delivered those donations to Simon House.

"It's so important for us to instill in our children that, in the world we live in today, how important it is to share with others, especially those who are less fortunate," Sokol said. "We're so blessed with so many things in our lives and to be able to share that good fortune with others (is important)."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

