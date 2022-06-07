Thunderstorm rolls through area

A thunderstorm swept through Platte County Tuesday evening.

In Columbus, heavy rainfall, hail and lightening could be seen around 8 p.m.

Platte County Emergency Management posted that evening on social media that golf ball-sized hail was reportedly moving with the storm from Nance County, and had been on its way to the Columbus, Monroe and Duncan areas.

Columbus Telegram staff noticed a trim limb fell on power lines on 27th Street, causing a fire. Other reports online show that a downed tree had blocked both lanes of traffic along Highway 30 near Monroe.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday night could see wind gusts as high as 22 miles per hour and new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Showers and thunderstorms are also likely Wednesday and Thursday.

